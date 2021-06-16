Showtime has released the first trailer for its new drama series American Rust, which stars Emmy winner Jeff Daniels and two-time Emmy nominee Maura Tierney, neither of whom are strangers to the network, having respectively starred in The Comey Rule and The Affair.

Based on Philipp Meyer’s celebrated debut novel, American Rust is a family drama about something I know I can relate to at times -- wanting a brighter future while being held prisoner by the past. It's described as a story of survival and transcendence as told through the eyes of a complicated and compromised police chief in a small Pennsylvania town full of good people making bad choices. When news of a murder rips through the town, the chief must decide what lengths he is willing to go to in order to protect the son of the woman he loves, played by Tierney.

If you're making a limited series these days, you'd be wise to cast Bill Camp, and sure enough, the veteran character actor co-stars in this series following The Queen's Gambit, The Night Of, The Looming Tower and The Outsider. My only concern with American Rust is that it doesn't start with the word "the."

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'The Comey Rule': Billy Ray Hopes His Cast Will Make You Want to Watch the Showtime Miniseries

As for the rest of the cast, it includes Mark Pellegrino (Lost), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Alex Neustaedter (Colony), Julia Mayorga (It Is Decidedly So) and Rob Yang (The Resident). Production is currently underway in Pittsburgh, and Showtime's press release said the season will consist of nine episodes.

American Rust hails from Oscar-nominated writer/showrunner Dan Futterman (Capote) who executive produces alongside Michael De Luca (Escape From Dannemora), Adam Rapp (The Looming Tower), Paul Martino (Inside Game), Elisa Ellis and Daniels as well as Katie O’Connell Marsh (Narcos) of Boat Rocker Studios, which is co-producing the series.

American Rust will debut on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. on showtime so watch the trailer below, and let me know if you're getting the same Mare of Easttown vibes that I am, or if that's just the Pennsylvania talking.

KEEP READING: ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2? HBO Chief Casey Bloys Isn’t Shutting Down Talk About It Happening

Share Share Tweet Email

Netflix Reveals ‘Super Crooks’ Anime Poster Based on Mark Millar Comic The gang is all here!

Read Next