Samuel Goldwyn Films is gearing up to release the upcoming Western comedy film American Sausage Standoff, and Collider can exclusively premiere the movie's first trailer and poster art. From director Ulrich Thomsen, the film stars The Boys' Antony Starr and Deadwood's W. Earl Brown — two men who find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict revolving around opening a small town's first German sausage restaurant. American Sausage Standoff will be released in theaters on August 27.

The trailer introduces us to Mike (Starr), a hustler and dreamer fresh out of prison who finds himself in the small town of Gutterbee and learns that one of its locals, Edward, has always had the humble ambition of opening his own sausage restaurant. However, there are plenty of people in Gutterbee prepared to resist the idea of change, including Jimmy (Brown), the local kingpin who has been scaring off anyone who could prove a threat to their small-town ways and traditions. Will Mike and Edward succeed at realizing their true American dream, or is it possible they've bitten off more than they can chew?

In addition to Starr and Brown, American Sausage Standoff stars Ewen Bremner (Wonder Woman), Joshua Harto (The Dark Knight), Clark Middleton (Kill Bill: Vol. 2), Chance Kelly (Generation Kill), Gareth Williams (Netflix’s Mindhunter), and Sarah Minnich (Better Call Saul). In addition to directing the film, Thomsen also wrote the script, and serves as producer alongside Steve Bakken and Henrik Puggaard.

Samuel Goldwyn Films will release American Sausage Standoff in theaters on August 27. Check out the trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for American Sausage Standoff:

Set in the small-town of Gutterbee, two hopeless dreamers join forces in a quest to erect the ultimate German sausage restaurant much to the irritation of the town’s residents who want to keep Gutterbee wholly American.

