Remakes, reboots, reinterpretations — whichever word you prefer, the idea of changing an existing story into something new is a dime a dozen. Finding a good remake often feels like hunting for a needle in a haystack (to coin another phrase), although it isn't a hopeless endeavor by any means. Quality reinventions have existed for just as long as the disappointing examples. Having said that, the British-to-American remake pipeline often feels especially uninspired. The United States doesn't have the strongest track with ideas our friends across the pond invented; at best, the strongest elements are lost in translation, and at their lowest, our measly attempts lack that vital spark.

Thankfully, some American remakes have beaten the odds in tremendous fashion. Whether they keep the bones but expand the structure, enrich the material with a different perspective, or capture the adrenaline of a specific social moment, a handful of