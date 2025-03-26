K-Dramas might come from the other side of the world, but they share plenty of common ground with American television. While the languages differ, the art of storytelling remains universal. From compelling characters to dramatic conflicts, both K-Dramas and American shows embrace familiar tropes that make Korean series surprisingly relatable — even to Western audiences who have never watched one.

That said, it’s worth considering how certain American shows might thrive in a K-Drama setting. While K-Dramas often lean on universal genres and storytelling techniques, placing familiar narratives in a distinctly Korean backdrop could give them a more refreshing take. To test that theory out, here are 10 American shows that should work as K-Dramas.

10 ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ (2013–2021)

An eccentric police task force becomes tight-knit family.

K-Dramas are huge on the tight-knit workplace trope ala Brooklyn Nine-Nine, featuring colleagues who couldn’t be any more different. With a goofy yet ridiculously apt officer leading the team, a cold mysterious mentor, and other eccentric side characters, the chemistry at the police station is questionable yet amusing. Over time (and after handling a few cases together), the squad eventually becomes family. Albeit chaotic and flawed, they’re loyal to their work and each other.

It’s not rare for K-Dramas to feature eclectic characters as members of the police task force. Seoul Busters follows triple-threat Dongbang Yu-Bin (Kim Dong-Wook) who could’ve had the ultimate dream job with his good looks, a high level of intelligence, and a rock-solid physique. Instead, he chooses to lead the worst team in the nation with the weakest arrest performance.