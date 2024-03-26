The Big Picture Experience the thrilling biographical war drama American Sniper in stunning 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever, with bonus features.

Directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Bradley Cooper, the film showcases the gripping story of Navy SEAL Chris Kyle during the Iraq War.

Get your hands on the collectible Steelbook edition with exclusive packaging and digital download, or opt for the standard 4K Ultra HD version.

The 2014 Academy Award-winning biographical war drama American Sniper, starring Bradley Cooper is finally arriving on 4K Ultra HD Disc and Digital for the very first time after 10 years of its release. According to Warner Bros., the physical release will be available with a collectible Steelbook packaging for $40.43 ERP — which will include an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the theatrical version of the film in 4K with HDR along with a digital download.

The standard 4K Ultra HD version without the collectible packaging will retail for $33.99 ERP. Languages available on the Ultra HD Blu-ray include English, French, and Spanish, with corresponding subtitles. The feature film will be available to purchase on May 14, 2024 in-store at major retailers and digitally on Amazon Prime, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray disc also comes with a bunch of behind-the-scenes documentaries and special features. These include The Making of American Sniper, Chris Kyle: The Man Behind the Legend, Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy – The Heart of a Hero, Navy SEALs: In War and Peace, Bringing the War Home: The Cost of Heroism​, and One Soldier's Story: The Journey of American Sniper and Guardian.

The 4K Release is in Honor of 'American Sniper's 10th Anniversary

The film, directed by Clint Eastwood, is based on the memoir by Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, titled American Sniper: The Autobiography of the Most Lethal Sniper in U.S. Military History. The book was a massive success and spent a total of 18 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list — the book stayed at the number 1 spot for 13 out of the total 18 weeks!

American Sniper stars Bradley Cooper as Kyle, who is sent to Iraq with the mission of protecting his brothers-in-arms. Set during the Iraq War, the film shows how Kyle becomes the deadliest marksman in U.S. military history with his sniping skills. Beyond that, the film also gives the audience a peek into Kyle’s personal life as he tries to balance the trauma of war with the struggle of being a good husband and father.

The film grossed $350.1 million in North America and $197 million in other territories for a worldwide total of $547.1 million, against a budget of around $58 million, making it a massive success. The film made an estimated profit of $243 million, making it one of the most profitable biopics of all time!

Other members of the star cast include Sienna Miller as Chris’s wife Taya, Luke Grimes as Chris’s friend and fellow soldier Marc Lee, and Jake McDorman as Biggles. The film was also nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Actor for Cooper, ultimately winning Best Sound Editing.

The American Sniper Steelbook including the digital copy, is now available for pre-order on Amazon. Otherwise, you just have to wait to pick it up in stores and online starting May 14, 2024. The film is also available to stream on Hulu. Check out the official cover of the 4K Ultra HD release below: