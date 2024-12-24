Bradley Cooper is known for his light-hearted fun roles like Wedding Crashers, The Hangover, voicing Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise among others. The actor made a biographical war drama with Clint Eastwood that got him an Oscar nomination. The duo’s American Sniper is counted among the best war movies as it delves deep into the mind of celebrated war hero Chris Kyle to uncover the deep impact and struggles of veterans. The feature has found a new home on Prime Video for fans to revisit the film or to discover it for the first time.

It went on to garner praise for Eastwood's sure-handed direction and Cooper’s gripping performance and a heartfelt story. The movie has a 72 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating from critics while the audience rating sits at 84 percent. Upon its release American Sniper directed by Eastwood from a screenplay by Jason Hall grossed over $547 million worldwide, making it the 13th highest-grossing film of 2014. The feature is Eastwood's highest-grossing film to date. It received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor for Cooper, and went on to win one for Best Sound Editing.

What’s ‘American Sniper’ About?

The movie is based on the memoir of the same name by Kyle with Scott McEwen and Jim DeFelice. It follows the life of Chris Kyle, who is often dubbed as the deadliest marksman in U.S. military history with 255 kills from four tours in the Iraq War, 160 of which were officially confirmed. The movie chronicles Chris’ struggles with readjusting to civilian life after each tour he goes on as he’s filled with the remorse of not being able to save the people he cared for. While he was celebrated for his military successes, his duty took a heavy toll on his personal and family life.

Along with Cooper as Chris Kyle, the movie also stars talents like Sienna Miller as Chris’ wife Taya, Luke Grimes as Marc Lee, Jake McDorman as Biggles, Cory Hardrict as "D" Dandridge, Kevin Lacz as Dauber, Navid Negahban as Sheikh Al-Obodi, Keir O'Donnell as Jeff Kyle and Eric Close as DIA Agent Snead. Fans will have a good time revisiting American Sniper for its compelling performances, Eastwood’s vision and storytelling.

American Sniper will debut on January 1, 2025, on Prime Video. Stay Tuned to Collider for more such updates and check out the trailer above.