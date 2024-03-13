What Is The American Society of Magical Negroes About?

This past year at the Sundance International Film Festival saw the release of several critically acclaimed movies like Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain, Stephen Soderbergh’s Presence, and the newest racial satire, The American Society of Magical Negroes. Written and directed by Kobi Libii, this imaginative independent film dissects some of the tired and racist tropes that have dogged Black Americans throughout film history. Featuring a cast of newcomers like Justice Smith as well as veterans like David Alan Grier, this is set to be a highly talked about movie. For anybody who can’t wait to see this satirical adventure, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this new comedy about race, coming of age, and fantasy.

When Is The American Society of Magical Negroes Coming Out?

The American Society of Magical Negroes Aren is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director Kobi Libii Cast Justice Smith , David Alan Grier , An-Li Bogan , Drew Tarver , Michaela Watkins , Aisha Hinds Runtime 104 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Kobi Libii

The American Society of Magical Negroes previously premiered at the Sundance International Film Festival on January 19, but it will be distributed to US audiences by Focus Features on March 15th.

Where Can You Watch The American Society of Magical Negroes?

Image via Focus Features

The American Society of Magical Negroes will be released theatrically. However, it will likely end up on Peacock after it finishes its run. You can get a subscription starting at $2.99 a month. Though there is no news as to when The American Society of Magical Negroes will end up on streaming, recently, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 was made available on the service, two months after its theatrical release, so that leads us to believe that The American Society of Magical Negroes will likely be available on the service sometime in May 2024.

Is There A Trailer For The American Society of Magical Negroes?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A trailer for The American Society of Magical Negroes was released on December 15th. We meet our protagonist at a party full of white people, where his discomfort is abundantly clear. Recommended for a mysterious recruiting class, he soon realizes he is being welcomed to a secret society that must use its powers to make white people feel comfortable and thus, keep the rest of the world safe. While this starts out as a cool new job that makes him feel like a secret agent, he soon sees that this role can have dire consequences for his personal life.

Who Stars in The American Society of Magical Negroes?

Close

Justice Smith stars in the lead role as Aren. Smith is most well known for his roles in several blockbuster adventures like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. David Alan Grier stars alongside Smith. Grier got his start in the 1980s with critically acclaimed movies like A Soldier’s Story. Since then, he has starred in several successful sitcoms, such as Martin and The Carmichael Show. Other TV stars featured in the cast include Drew Tarver and Michaela Watkins. Tarver first received acclaim for his role as Cary Dubek in the HBO showbusiness comedy, The Other Two, while Watkins has starred in comedies like Casual, Search Party, and Big Mouth. An-Li Bogan, Aisha Hinds, Tim Baltz, Rupert Friend, and Nicole Byer round out the cast.

Who Made The American Society of Magical Negroes?

Image By Jefferson Chacon

The director of The American Society of Magical Negroes is Kobi Libii. Though this is his first time directing, Libii is far from a novice. Having spent most of his career as an actor, he has appeared in several shows like Girls, Madame Secretary, and Doubt. As a writer, his work could previously be seen on the comedy news show, Klepper, starring The Daily Show correspondent, Jordan Klepper.

What Is The American Society of Magical Negroes About?

Here’s Focus Features’ official synopsis of the show:

The American Society of Magical Negroes is a fresh, satirical comedy about a young man, Aren, who is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier.

Movies Like The American Society of Magical Negroes

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this exciting new movie, check out these three other films that satirize race and class in the United States.

American Fiction

Image via Amazon Studios

Having won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay this past month, it's clear that American Fiction has already cemented its place in film history. Based on the book Erasure by Percival Everett, the film follows author and English professor, Thelonius ‘Monk” Ellison as his writing career begins to stall. In a last-ditch effort to get published, he writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym from the perspective of a street tough filled with gang violence, deadbeat dads, and plenty of other stereotypes. Featuring one of the best performances from veteran actor Jeffrey Wright, this is one of the smartest comedies of the past decade.

Rent on Prime Video

Sorry To Bother You

Image via Annapurna Pictures

It’s hard to imagine another director as outrageous and revolutionary as Boots Riley as his 2018 film, Sorry to Bother You pushed boundaries and provided big laughs. Set in an alternate present-day version of Oakland, the film follows Cassius Green, a down-on-his-luck telemarketer who’s on the verge of losing his job and his girlfriend when he finds out that be using his “white voice”, he can earn a lot more money. Though this success gives him more power, it also propels him into a world of danger. Riley’s satire is as weird as it is poignant and Lakeith Stanfield delivers one of his best performances.

Rent on Prime Video

Dear White People

Image via Lionsgate Films

It’s not often that independent films spawn four season-long TV adaptations, but that’s just what happened to the 2015 comedy Dear White People. Justin Simien’s film features Tessa Thompson as Samantha White, a student at the fictional prestigious college Winchester University. A local, campus celebrity due to her popular but controversial radio show “Dear White People”, her world is turned upside down when a group of white students decides to throw an “African American-themed party. Simien’s film is sharp and sympathetic, and his cast delivers brilliant performances. Because of this, fans of the series will easily be able to appreciate the film’s initial charm.

Watch on Netflix