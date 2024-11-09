September was a big month for TV mogul, Ryan Murphy. He celebrated the arrival of the second season of his murder-centered anthology series with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, moved back to network TV through Joshua Jackson and the rest of the cast of Doctor Odyssey, and re-teamed with Niecy Nash-Betts while giving Travis Kelce his on-screen debut in the twisted horror series, Grotesquerie. To say that he’s had his hands full would be an understatement. And, while he may not have served as the creator of this particular production, Murphy had another title arrive on streaming in September, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, on which he served as an executive producer. Now, nearly two months since the show celebrated a semi-lackluster debut, it caught the touchdown pass and has bobbed and weaved itself to the number one spot on the streamer.

Created by Stu Zicherman, the first season of what appears to be a budding anthology series, just like Murphy’s American Crime Story and American Horror Story, follows the rise and fall of professional football player, Aaron Hernandez. Starring Josh Andrés Rivera (West Side Story) as the titular tight end, the production briefly covered his younger years growing up in a broken family before moving to Florida to play college ball under the watchful eye of Urban Meyer (Tony Yazbeck) at the University of Florida alongside fellow Gator, Tim Tebow (Patrick Schwarzenegger). The series chronicles Hernandez’s multiple run-ins with the law and his issues controlling his anger, as well as his drafting into the NFL where he was taken on by the New England Patriots. Returning to the area where he grew up proved to be the worst thing that could happen to the young man, as he quickly became involved with the wrong crowd and would eventually be tried and convicted of murder.

‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’s Glaring Error

Close

For the most part, the project served as a fine dramatized version of the events of Hernandez’s life and the struggles that he faced. However, the show took plenty of liberties when it came to the rumor that Hernandez was a closeted gay man. These speculations largely came to light following the ex-pro footballer’s suicide while behind bars, but the series heavily leans into this belief as one of the main reasons the athlete was so paranoid and angry all the time, making it toe the line between fact and fiction.

If you get to the end of American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez and decide you want the true story behind the convicted killer’s life, head over to Netflix, where the well-done and riveting docuseries, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is streaming and gives a much more down-to-Earth addressing of the facts.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez is now streaming on Hulu.

American Sports Story American Sports Story is a true-crime anthology TV series that explores pivotal moments in sports history, blending real events with dramatized retellings. The 2024 season delves into the controversial life and tragic death of NFL star Aaron Hernandez, examining his rise to fame, legal troubles, and the circumstances that led to his downfall, offering a deeper look into the dark side of professional sports.

