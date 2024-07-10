The Big Picture FX is set to premiere a new series, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, on September 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The show will focus on the life of the football star turned killer, Aaron Hernandez, known for his talent and troubled personal life.

Created by Ryan Murphy, the series will delve into Hernandez's story, based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.

FX is kicking off a brand new sports-centered series, and they’ve found the perfect subject to do it. Titled American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, the dramatized deep dive into the life of the football all-star turned brutal killer has set its premiere date for Tuesday, September 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. The arrival of the production will celebrate a two-episode premiere with the following eight installments to air weekly. Those Hulu subscribers who often catch their FX content on the streamer can expect episodes to drop the following day, while international audiences can look to Disney+ for a future release date.

A name known both to followers of sports and true crime (a bizarre crossover that very few infamous names hold), Hernandez started his career in the game of college ball, playing for the Florida Gators. Perhaps foreshadowing the tragic events that were to come, even as a college freshman, Hernandez was known for his quick temper and party lifestyle, with the latter often pouring gasoline on the former. This was part of the reason that, despite his extreme talent and dedication to the game, the tight end wasn’t selected to join the New England Patriots until the fourth round of draft selections in 2010. While his skills shined on the field, his personal life was tarnished by poor decisions and hanging with the wrong crowd, both of which would inevitably tie him to several police investigations and a murder conviction.

‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’ Is The Latest From Ryan Murphy

Image via Netflix/Robert Trachtenberg

In the past, American Horror Story and Glee creator, Ryan Murphy, has brought audiences top-tier programming centered around some of the most unbelievable true stories in the country’s history, and he’s at it again with American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez. Just like Murphy did for previous titles, including American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson and American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Murphy will peel back the layers of the main character, revealing his drive and his demons. The series will be based on The Boston Globe and Wondery podcast, Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.

Filling out the project’s cast are Josh Rivera (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as Aaron Hernandez, Jaylen Barron (Blindspotting) as Shayanna Jenkins, Lindsay Mendez (Station 19) as Tanya Singleton, Ean Castellanos (High Maintenance) as DJ Hernandez, Tammy Blanchard (Sybil) as Terri Hernandez, Tony Yazbeck (Smash) as Urban Meyer, Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V) as Tim Tebow, Thomas Sadoski (The Crowded Room) as Brian Murphy, Jake Cannavale (The Mandalorian) as Chris, and Norbert Leo Butz (The Exorcist: Believer) as Bill Belichick.

Stay tuned for more information about American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez and mark down September 17 on your calendar for the two-episode premiere.