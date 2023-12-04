Without a doubt, Ryan Murphy's impact on 21st-century pop culture cannot be understated, with his range of creations, lovingly dubbed the "Murphyverse" by fans, involving some of the most popular shows of recent memory from Glee to 9-1-1. One such series that has earned him and many others wide praise was American Horror Story, with each of its many seasons adored by countless viewers. Following on from its success, and with Ryan Murphy never one to miss a trick, the American Story franchise was born, which has so far seen 2016's American Crime Story and 2021's American Horror Stories launch on our screens. With the franchise still achieving great ratings, it is time for the American Story team to bring us their newest invention in the form of American Sports Story, created by Stu Zicherman and executive produced by Murphy. A limited series detailing one of the most dramatic tales of the world of sports, the new show is starting to once again pick up steam following a SAG-AFTRA-induced delay. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about American Sports Story so far.

There is no official confirmation yet as to when this series is expected to be released. Despite principal photography beginning back in April, the summer of strikes caused this and many other shows to be put on hold. However, now that a deal has been agreed, and with some production having already been completed, it can be expected that American Sports Story will arrive sometime in the second half of 2024.

Where Will 'American Sports Story' Be Released?

As with much of Ryan Murphy's work and with all the other series in the American Story franchise, American Sports Story will premiere on FX. The most recent 12th Season of American Horror Story was released back in September on FX, with streaming of the series available on Hulu. With that in mind, it is likely that American Sports Story might receive the same streaming treatment.

Is There A Trailer For 'American Sports Story'?

Unsurprisingly, given the current production status of the series, there is not yet a trailer.

What Is 'American Sports Story' About?

As is customary for this style of series, each season will follow its own self-contained story. Titled Gladiator: American Sports Story, the first season, will follow the case of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez. Based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from The Boston Globe and Wondery, the series will document the rise of Hernandez to the pinnacle of his sport as a tight end at the University of Florida and the New England Patriots, only for his world to come crashing down after he received a life sentence in 2015 following the murder of Odin Lloyd. As well as this, Hernandez was also accused of the 2012 double homicide of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu, however, he was eventually acquitted. Just days after that, Hernandez would take his own life in prison at the age of 27.

A whirlwind of a story, the show promises, according to Variety, to show this sensitive tale "through today’s lens and told through multiple perspectives". A tragic story with many moving parts, the series promises to be gripping.

Who's In the 'American Sports Story' Cast?

Leading the line as Aaron Hernandez is Josh Andrés Rivera, known for his work in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake and the most recent installment in the Hunger Games franchise, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. It was Rivera's time on the Hunger Games prequel that reportedly earned him the role, with Nina Jacobson, who was a producer on the project, also working as an executive producer on American Sports Story. According to IndieWire, Jacobson noted when discussing this casting, “I wanted Ryan [Murphy] to have a discovery process. So I was just, ‘Yeah, this guy’s good. Check him out.’ And we just threw him in the mix. And he stole the part, just like he did Ballad. Especially having watched him on set, he is a grounded, likable, natural, and compelling presence, super-prepared. I was thrilled once they brought in a bunch of people, and let Josh rise to the top, which I knew he would. And we had him all tatted out. He was trained to be huge and muscular; he loved lifting weights".

Beyond Rivera's involvement, the series has also so far announced the casting of Gen V's Patrick Schwarzenegger as Hernandez's former teammate, quarterback Tim Tebow; Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (Billions) as University of Florida head coach Urban Meyer, Jake Cannavale (The Offer) as one of Hernandez's love interests, and Tony winner Lindsay Mendez (Station 19) as Hernandez's cousin and confidant, Tanya Singleton. Speaking of her excitement about the upcoming series, Mendez posted on social media with the caption, "So excited and proud to join this phenomenal team and tell this story".

There are likely to be more casting announcements as time goes by, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

Who Is Making 'American Sports Story'?

While the series is a product of the Murphyverse, American Sports Story is created by Stu Zicherman (Alaska Daily), who is also one of the executive producers alongside Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Other executive produces include Scott Robertson (Dahmer), Marshall Lewy (Project Greenlight), Nina Jacobson (The Hunger Games), Brad Simpson

(American Crime Story), and Alexis Martin Woodall (American Crime Story), as well as Hernan Lopez, Linda Pizutti Henry, and Ira Napoliello.

Are There More 'American Story' Shows On Their Way?

Back in 2021, alongside the announcement of American Sports Story, it was also confirmed that Murphy would be producing another new series called American Love Story. Although details surrounding the series are few and far between, we know that its first season will follow the ups and downs of the marriage between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. So fear not American Story fans, alongside a confirmed thirteenth season for American Horror Story, this news will see the Murphy-led franchise live on long into the night.

In 2024, fans of Ryan Murphy's work can also look forward to the second part of American Horror Story: Delicate, which premiered its first part in September 2023. Part 2 doesn't have a release date yet but in the meantime, you can check out our guide to American Horror Story: Delicate or use the following link to stream the series on Hulu:

