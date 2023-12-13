The Big Picture Ian McShane steps into the spotlight as a gun-toting killer in the action flick American Star.

The assassin's final mission takes place on the beautiful island of Fuerteventura, where he becomes entangled with the locals and intrigued by a shipwrecked vessel called the American Star.

McShane has carved a niche for himself in the action drama genre, notably playing Winston in the John Wick franchise. He will also appear in the upcoming spin-off film Ballerina and Kung Fu Panda 4.

Ian McShane has his sights set on a new target in the trailer for IFC Films’ American Star. Transferring the wealth of knowledge he’s gained from playing the owner of the assassins’ hotel in the John Wick franchise, McShane is now picking up the big guns himself. With the backdrop of the gorgeous island scenery of Fuerteventura, McShane’s gun-toting killer has come to paradise on business. Directed by Gonzalo López-Gallego (The Hollow Point), the action flick also stars Thomas Kretschmann (Resident Evil: Apocalypse), Nora Arnezeder (Safe House), Adam Nagaitis (The Man with the Iron Heart), Fanny Ardant (Elizabeth), and Oscar Coleman (Bridgerton).

Transporting audiences to the calm and serene beaches of Fuerteventura, the assassin’s (McShane) trip there is anything but, as he’s been assigned the final mission of his career. Although he tries to keep a low profile while on the job, it’s a hard thing to do as any newcomer attracts the intrigued eyes of the island’s small number of residents. While collecting information on his target, the killer decides to learn more about the island and the people who call it home. He is particularly drawn to a shipwrecked vessel called the American Star. Though he tries to fly under the radar, he can’t help himself from getting to know the island’s people and involving himself in a deeper connection than someone in his line of work should. With his job on the line, the assassin will need to decide between his own emotions and that of the mission he was sent on.

American Star marks a reunion between the project’s director and star as López-Gallego and McShane have previously teamed up on the 2016 Western feature, The Hollow Point, a film that also featured performances from Patrick Wilson and John Leguizamo. Likewise, supporting man Kretschmann also has prior experience with the filmmaker on the 2013 horror flick, Open Grave.

Ian McShane's Career Is Action-Packed

With a penchant for dramatic storytelling, McShane has found his niche in the action drama world, having held down roles in such titles as Deadwood, American Gods, and, of course, the John Wick franchise. His character from the latter, Winston Scott, became such a fan favorite that Lionsgate moved forward with The Continental, a Peacock prequel series that shone a light on the younger days of the hotel owner’s life. McShane will reprise his role as the no-nonsense character in the John Wick spin-off film, Ballerina, and is set to return to the Kung Fu Panda universe in the franchise’s upcoming fourth installment.

Check out the trailer for American Star below and see it in theaters on January 26. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.