In the constantly evolving world of the internet, you’ve probably crossed paths with a video that you likely didn’t want to see. Be it because it was something too graphic or because it was something so disturbing, no human being should ever have to see it. American Sweatshop, which is the directorial debut of veteran television director Uta Briesewitz, takes us head first into the worst job in the world: internet censors. When you first see the title American Sweatshop, it sounds like a documentary, and in some respects, it does feel like one, especially at the beginning. But at its core, Breisewitz's first feature is a tense and unpredictable character study set in a world that you didn't know existed.

What Is 'American Sweatshop' About?

Image via SXSW

Daisy (Lili Reinhart) works as an internet moderator for the company Paladin Control, which receives reports from various internet users on videos that range from your typical porno to filmed suicides and decapitations. The job has become emotionally taxing on Daisy and her coworkers. Bob (Joel Fry) attempts to hide his pain with snark and by hazing the newbie at the office, Paul (Jeremy Ang Jones), while Ava (Daniela Melchior) has become unphased by the disturbing images that she views every day at work. Their manager, Joy (Christiane Paul), has become a corporate yes-man, one who berates her employees for flagging videos of suicide and hate speech. As is said in the film, they're the "first responders of the internet."

Daisy has tried her damnedest to just let the internet videos slide past her, but after collapsing on the job while viewing a violent and graphic "fetish video" called "Nailed It," she realizes just how harmful her job truly is. Daisy soon becomes obsessed with the video, while marijuana has become her only release from the stress created by her job, especially since the office counselor is always giving empty advice and doodling on his notepad. After trying and failing to file a police report, Daisy attempts to go deep undercover as she hopes to finally take down the creator of the disturbing and violent video that has caused her stress to skyrocket.

Lili Reinhart Shows She Is Past Her 'Riverdale' Days in 'American Sweatshop'

While Reinhart's role as Betty in Riverdale fits in with the vibe of the series, her role in American Sweatshop seemingly indicates that her CW days are over. Reinhart's performance as Daisy is understated and vulnerable, but also has an edge to it that never feels out of place. While she has become emotionally numb, thanks to her taxing job, she also still feels human enough. She's intentionally robotic and is constantly making questionable decisions, including leaving the young girl she babysits at home alone, in order to find the twisted individuals behind the video that have made her spiral to an extreme degree. She's an unpredictable character, and that's part of what makes American Sweatshop as watchable as it is. While the subject matter is upsetting, you can't help but wonder what Reinhart's Daisy is going to do next. We want to root for her, even if at times it seems like the odds are stacked against her.

Related The 30 Best Thrillers of All Time, Ranked From Hitchcock's Vertigo and Psycho to more modern classics like Parasite and Se7en, this is Collider's ranking of the best thriller movies ever made.

Fry and Jones are the other two stand-out cast members. Fry's first appearance as Bob has him melting down in the office, punching his computer monitor and screaming before we are assured that Bob is just a drama queen. Bob is almost more interesting than Daisy herself, as he goes from someone that we are initially concerned about, to an office bully as he continuously taunts Paul. We never get a clear answer about his intentions, but that's part of what makes him so interesting. Jones' Paul is the only morally "pure" character in the movie. We immediately feel for him. One of the movie's most effective scenes has him storming out of the office after witnessing a video featuring animal cruelty, only to return home to be with his beloved dog. It's a simple enough scene and could have felt out of place, but it also feels deeply relatable. After all, that's probably what most pet owners would do in this situation. Melchior, who has proven herself to be a scene-stealer in movies like The Suicide Squad, feels underused, with her only purpose in the film being to serve as Daisy's work bestie.

'American Sweatshop' Starts Strong But Loses the Point at the Very End

Image via SXSW

In case you haven't already figured it out, American Sweatshop is far from an easy watch. It's debatable whether there's ever a moment of levity and Briesewitz executes the story with the utmost seriousness. The tonal balance initially starts out incredibly strong, but, unfortunately, the movie begins to lose itself in its third and final act, as it begins to build up a big final reveal that drops the realism from earlier and instead feels like it's fully relying on shock value.

American Sweatshop works best as a character study on the mental impact a job such as internet moderation can have on people like Daisy, Bob, and Paul. It gets its points across in a way that leaves an impact that will stay with you long after viewing. However, it begins to fall apart when it veers into Taxi Driver territory, as Daisy's flirtation with becoming a vigilante feels out of place compared to everything else. It would have been more fitting to see her become more of a sleuth, but the directions the movie goes just don't fully gel with the themes it's trying to convey.

After proving herself as a director on TV shows like Stranger Things and Severance, Briesewitz has delivered a promising directorial debut, with fascinating characters and takes us on a journey to a world that we don't often see in American films. While the third act begins to veer off-track, Reinhart's performance holds everything together.

American Sweatshop premiered at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival.