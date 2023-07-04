Although coming-of-age films have been entertaining for their dramatized version of high school, Oscar-nominated director Nanette Burstein took a different approach to make American Teen, a 2008 documentary and Sundance Film Festival Winner that used five real students as the subjects to represent life in Indiana. Their different personalities fighting it out among their friends and temporary love interests showed the youthful dynamic on full display. They may see their status as independent or strict, but these become extensions of who they are and who they will be. While the Hollywood version may be more appealing, the hierarchy of the high school placed these teens on an emotional ride filled with romance, identity, and freedom.

A fair comparison would be one of the most critically acclaimed examples in the genre, The Breakfast Club. Due to the realistic look into teenage life, it's out of step with other conventional coming-of-age comedies. Burstein embraced those similarities by having five subjects give the audience insight, resembling the premise of the John Hughes film. Although still a documentary, American Teen made room for stereotypes and clichés, because those archetypes remained accurate in fictional and nonfictional form. When a teacher, Mr. Grose, is cited for teaching that America is a meritocracy, it sets the stage for the "total caste system."

Who Is Who in 'American Teen'?

The introduction is set by a standard description of the hierarchy. Despite the alleged meritocracy, it mirrors the American expectations of class, but with student personalities dominating the screen rather than economic status. The latter is included, however, it's the former that is more visible. Relationship status, reputation, and varying personalities are found everywhere while keeping the parents in the background. This dynamic provides teachable moments and puts important things into perspective. What follows is multiple trials through youthful ignorance and adventures.

One student introduces the setting of Warsaw Community High School. The five students may look familiar. There is the popular valley girl type (Megan Krizmanich), a jock (Colin Clemens), a geek (Jake Tusing), the love interest (Mitch Reinholt), and the "in-between" (Hannah Bailey). They have their relatable quirks and dated moments, but they rarely veer into carbon copies of '80s teens. Like The Breakfast Cub, it embraces the suburban climate, but also falls victim to the same problems of old. It won't always go according to their expectations, yet they find themselves within these roles.

Some of these archetypes overlap strongly with classic John Hughes characters, however, others are less sensational. Colin has a college scholarship and parental guidance looming over him. Both he and Megan are privileged students, relative to other people, but their expectations have understandable struggles. They're not one-dimensional villains, because there is a human element to their plight. They may seem pampered, yet it's those middle-class obstacles that make them more grounded and relatable.

Hannah doesn't fit into a conventional category. Like Jake, she is on the margins of the high school. Instead of chasing sports or conservative lifestyles, her dream is to go to California to make films. Her desired career is closer to liberal arts rather than a blue-collar job that she might be expected to go after. This chase for freedom is more visible than the family-oriented goals pursued by Colin and Meagan.

'American Teen's Characters Feel Like John Hughes Creations

Jake is much in line with Anthony Michael Hall's character because he can "get by" in high school. However, Hall is made fun of for being a virgin. Jake is confident enough to ask girls out and maintain a relationship, which strays from the geek stereotype. He is a band kid, which puts him in exclusive company. When he goes to a dance with a girl, there's an explicit awkwardness being near other attendees. It's not said directly that everyone there is a popular student, but there is hesitation shown when it's time to go near them.

Mitch brings all the gaps together. His good looks bind him with the popular crowd while dating Hannah. He's on the basketball team with Colin, and he's visible outside that camp. Whereas Jake and Hannah do their own thing, irrespective of the status quo, Mitch is the bridge between each faction. However, the latter half of the documentary shows his moment of weakness. He has an infamous break-up with Hannah, unlike anything in the John Hughes film. The relationship is shown in each phase, before he admits he, "would never ever text message break up again." A redemptive arc for the heartthrob.

One of the unique detours is the animations of the students. During pivotal moments in their lives, each of them explains a dream or a tough time in detail. A monologue will merge with distinctive 2000s-era imagery in order to show the abstract side of the students. These artsy depictions represent the fantasy that hasn't been gained yet. It may be dated, but that art expression makes their modern struggle relatable to an audience that feels distant from '80s high schooler students whose problems appear through vintage tints and glamorized personas.

The characters in John Hughes's film start as typical archetypes and then become enlightened. In American Teen, the student is self-aware of their roles in society and go on to see if that's the extent of their identity. Hannah may have been disillusioned with life in San Francisco, yet found her home in New York. It was lived experience that took her from one place to another, physically and mentally. That process is highlighted in the credits where most of the students stayed within their stereotypes. Their designated roles can be viewed as tedious, but Colin and Megan rarely strayed and still found a home.

'The Breakfast Club' and 'American Teen' Focus on Dreamers

"I want you to establish your Elvis identity," says Colin's dad in typical baby-boomer fashion. As funny and strange as it may be to say those words, that is the theme among the students. The parents are represented as domineering and overly concerned, yet their presence is warranted. The students are left to make their decisions, resulting in chaos and conflict. When someone like Hannah's parents emerges, it's a reality check. If anything could put the drama in perspective, it's the support system of the parents.

The parents and students struggle, yet we see who's rooted in long-term thinking. Hannah's determination to move to a city with an unconventional career sounds like a typical goal in the aftermath of '90s indie filmmaking and 21st-century decentralized culture. Her parents are understandably negative, and could easily come across as harsh. Ultimately, she doesn't last in San Francisco and another opportunity presents itself. Jake and Colin might've had similar worries about post-high school life, yet they waited it out and found something for themselves in college.

Many of the moments that felt existential throughout their lives are overcome by newer experiences. The frustration is obvious in their conversations with family and friends, as they are in those pivotal moments in The Breakfast Club. The dreams, big and small, are treated like the most important parts of their lives. Meanwhile, Hannah was allowed to stay home after her break-up and Jake had a rebound after his. That reliability of parents and middle-class discipline is arguably more valuable than high school romance.

What binds all the students together is their dreams. Some struggle with their family and others with friends. They go through peaks and valleys, while these experiences shape who they are at the time. The last animation is for Megan. Her dream is unity at a university and that sense of community runs through everyone else. It's an idea of hope in spite of the hardships to get there. They all deal with trials and tribulations in high school, but their optimism isn't destroyed, something that Hughes and Burstein handle with a similarly-delicate hand.