The first trailer for American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally has been released, which stars Al Pacino and Meadow Williams. The courtroom drama directed by Michael Polish takes place during World War II and centers around the first woman to be convicted of treason against the United States.

This will be Pacino’s first return to the big screen since his Oscar-nominated performance in The Irishman. While American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally may not return him to awards season consideration, Pacino definitely seems to bring heart and personality to the two-minute trailer. Later this year, the screen icon is also set to star in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci.

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally also gives a lead dramatic role to Williams, who is mostly known for mostly appearing in action films such as Den of Thieves, Backtrace, and 10 Minutes Gone. Williams looks to make a more dramatic turn as Gillars opposite Pacino’s Laughlin. American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally is scheduled for release in limited theaters and on-demand May 28. Check out the trailer, synopsis, and poster for American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally below.

“Based on the true story, American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally follows the life of American woman Mildred Gillars and her lawyer, James Laughlin, who struggles to redeem her reputation. Dubbed “Axis Sally” for broadcasting Nazi propaganda to American troops during World War II, Mildred’s story exposes the dark underbelly of the Third Reich's hate-filled propaganda machine, her eventual capture in Berlin, and subsequent trial for treason against the United States after the war.”

