While many British shows, like The Office and Ghosts, are remade into American series, there are several shows that have been adapted in reverse. It is not uncommon to see these kinds of cultural exchanges between Britain and the United States. While some British series that came from American concepts didn't translate exactly, many British remakes retained the concepts and character of their original stories.

Some series, like Lead Balloon, are less direct remakes but take inspiration from their American counterparts. Others, like Law & Order UK, exist within an already established universe of an American franchise. Still, other British remakes of American series are essentially exact replicas of popular American shows. Each of these series offers unique British perspectives on American stories that gained popularity.

10 'Days Like These' (1999)

American Counterpart: 'That '70s Show'

Days Like These is a remake of the American sitcom That '70s Show. Days Like These kept many of the character names featured in That '70s Show or altered them very slightly. For example, Jacky Burkhart (Emma Pierson) became Jacky Burget (Mila Kunis). While That '70s Show launched the careers of people like Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, among others, Days Like These did not have the time to produce such megastars.

Even though Days Like These ran for a single season, it tackled some of the difficult subjects that That '70s Show did. That 70's Show ran for eight seasons in total. It is possible that Days Like These would have either become more like That '70s Show, or that it would have become even more unique as time went on. Days Like These also used a lot of the humor that was featured in That '70s Show but with a distinctive British twist.

9 'The Brighton Belles' (1993-1994)

American Counterpart: 'The Golden Girls'

The Brighton Belles had no easy task in being a British remake of one of America's most iconic sitcoms, The Golden Girls. The Brighton Belles followed essentially the same formula as its American parent series, showcasing the lovable group of women in their golden years and all the hijinks they got up to. It was panned by critics and viewers, and lasted for only two seasons and eleven episodes all together.

The Brighton Belles was simply never able to succeed as a series, since The Golden Girls was beloved by British viewers. As unpopular as it was in its own time, The Brighton Belles had its own distinctive British tone that made it charming. The Brighton Belles captured so much of what made The Golden Girls charming, with its message that female empowerment has no age limit. The ensemble cast of the British remake was strong, and the characters were endearing on their own.

8 'Nobody's Perfect' (1980-1982)

American Counterpart: 'Maude'

Nobody's Perfect was Britain's answer to Maude, a sitcom that explored an older married couple's views on a rapidly changing world. Harry Potter fans will recognize Richard Griffiths, Uncle Vernon himself, here playing Sam Hooper. The legendary Bea Arthur starred in Maude, as well as the titular character. In Nobody's Perfect, Elaine Stritch is the series' protagonist, and carries so much of the comedy as well as the smart political commentary in the context of the character's day-to-day life.

So much of what made Maude effective was its poignant social commentary on important issues such as mental health and abortion. Maude's progressive politics made her able to see the world around her through a distinctive lens. Similarly, The Hoopers navigated British society in Nobody's Perfect in the course of just two seasons and often had conflicting opinions. The dynamic between Stritch and Griffiths alone makes this series worth a watch.

7 'Loved By You' (1997-1998)

American Counterpart: 'Mad About You'

Mad About You was an NBC sitcom that starred Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser. The British remake, Loved by You, featured John Gordon Sinclair and Trevyn McDowell as the series' stars. Mad About You follows a couple living in New York City as they navigate daily challenges and major struggles. At a certain point in the series, they have a child. The British remake sticks to essentially the same script, providing a slice-of-life look at a couple.

Loved by You is another example of a British sitcom based on an American series that only lasted for two seasons. Even in this short time, the British remake captured much of the charm that the original series had. John Gordon Sinclair and Trevyn McDowell had delightful chemistry in Loved by You, and both went on to have successful careers of their own. Although Loved by You isn't set in New York City, the series retains its charm in showcasing a grounded story of an ordinary couple living their lives.

6 'The Upper Hand' (1990-1996)

American Counterpart: 'Who's the Boss?'

The Upper Hand stars Diana Weston and Joe McGann. The series is a British remake of Who's the Boss?, which starred Alyssa Milano, Tony Danza, and Judith Light. Both series followed former professional athletes and their will-they-won't-they relationships. In particular, The Upper Hand features Charlie Burrows as he moves to a small English town with his daughter Joanna. He is employed as a live-in housekeeper by Caroline, a wealthy advertising executive.

Both The Upper Hand, and Who's the Boss? subverted gender roles, and showed men working as housekeepers to wealthy women. The Upper Hand continued the original series' premise of setting up a friends-to-lovers relationship between the two protagonists. Like its predecessor, The Upper Hand was revolutionary for its time for its portrayal of modern relationship dynamics and having a female protagonist in such a powerful position. This was a complete shift from so many fictional relationships.

5 'In With the Flynns' (2011-2012)

American Counterpart: 'Grounded for Life'

In With the Flynns was a remake of American sitcom Grounded for Life. Both series are underrated sitcom gems that had fairly short runs. In With the Flynns follows Caroline (Niky Wardley) and Liam Flynn (Will Mellor), childhood sweethearts who get married and started a family. Like Grounded for Life, In With the Flynns showcases a chaotic yet lovable family as they navigate their lives while firmly in the working class.

What makes In With the Flynns so charming is that it is a family story at heart. The series did not shy away from using its comedic tone to spotlight class inequality and the challenges that families face when living in poverty. While In With the Flynns ran for just two seasons, it had a lot of heart and maintained its earnest tone throughout its run. This series may not have been appreciated when it was on the air, but it is certainly worth another look.

4 'The Fosters' (1976-1977)

American Counterpart: 'Good Times'

The Fosters is a British remake of Norman Lear's Good Times, which starred Esther Rolle, John Amos, Ja'Net DuBois and Janet Jackson, among others. The Fosters aired shortly after Good Times and was also developed by Lear. The Fosters followed Pearl (Isabelle Lucas) and Samuel Foster (Norman Beaton) and their family. The Foster family had to navigate their lives in London in the 1970s.

Like Good Times, The Fosters was revolutionary for its time since it was the first British sitcom to depict an entirely black cast. The Fosters continued the work of Good Times and showed typical sitcom beats through a new lens. Both series were critically important in showcasing black actors, particularly in a sitcom setting. The Fosters also launched the career of Lenny Henry, who went on to be a prolific actor and most recently served as chancellor of Birmingham City University.

3 'Coupling' (2000-2004)

American Counterpart: 'Friends' (1994-2004)

While not a direct remake of Friends, Coupling used many of the same story beats, including following the lives of three young men and women in their early thirties. Coupling was written by Steven Moffat and was loosely based on his experience meeting and dating his second wife. Like Friends, Coupling showcased a lovable ensemble cast and their relationships and insecurities. Ultimately, both showcased friendship.

Coupling stands on its own charm with a lovable ensemble that includes Jack Davenport, Gina Bellman, Sarah Alexander, Katie Isitt, Ben Miles, Richard Coyle, and Richard Mylan. The series captured the complexities that can exist within friendships. Additionally, Coupling featured a commentary on how platonic and romantic relationships often interact and how friends in their thirties are still growing up together.

2 'Lead Balloon' (2006-2011)

American Counterpart: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Lead Balloon takes much of its inspiration from Curb Your Enthusiasm. It stars Jack Dee as Rick Spleen, a pessimistic comedian who navigates the typical annoyances and quirks of life. Rick Spleen is so like Larry David, in that he tries his hardest to make his own way while maintaining his negative outlook on life. While Dee may not have reached the heights of Larry David, he was an endearing character for all of his cynicism.

Lead Balloon captured so much of what made Curb Your Enthusiasm unique. Like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Lead Balloon features biting humor and insightful observations on everyday life. Even though Lead Balloon ran for only four seasons, it made an impact as a British sitcom. The series is also a snapshot of British society in the early 2000s through a comedic lens. Lead Balloon also featured engaging storylines around Anna Crilly's character Magda.

1 'Law & Order: UK' (2009-2014)

American Counterpart: 'Law & Order'

The British remake of Law & Order centered around the police and lawyers of the British legal system. The series follows lawyers with the Crown Prosecution Services, or CPS, which is the equivalent of the District Attorney's Office featured in the American series. Law & Order: UK features several Doctor Who alumni, including Freema Agyeman, Bradley Walsh, and Peter Davison. The series followed a typical Law & Order format and followed cases from beginning to end.

Law & Order: UK was unique in the Law & Order franchise in that it provided insight into the British legal system. The stories featured in Law & Order: UK showed just how different policing is in Britain than it is in the United States. The ensemble cast was particularly charming, and featured many fan-favorite actors throughout its tenure. The fact that the series is set outside the United States gave the Law and Order franchise a vital new perspective.

