American Underdog, starring Zachary Levi, hit theaters barely a month ago, but its home video release has already been set. The movie told the inspiring story of Hall of Fame Quarterback Kurt Warner. Starting February 4, American Underdog will be available to own on Digital and will also be available on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, and On-Demand on February 22.

American Underdog tells the true story of Warner (Levi), who went from a stock boy in a grocery store to becoming a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback for the St. Louis Rams. The film follows Warner through years of challenges and setbacks that kept him from his dreams of playing in the NFL. But it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Academy Award Winner Anna Paquin), and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is.

The film is based on the Warner's 2000 book All Things Possible, with the screenplay being written by Jon Erwin (I Can Only Imagine) & David Aaron Cohen (The Miracle Season) and Jon Gunn (I Still Believe). American Underdog was directed by The Erwin Brothers (I Still Believe). The film stars, alongside Levi and Paquin, Ser’Darius Blain (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), and Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow).

With the purchase of American Underdog, on either 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, or Digital there will be a collection of special features available to enjoy. The full list of special features (and the box art) can be seen below:

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY / DVD / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Directors Andrew and Jon Erwin, and Producer Kevin Downes “Inspired” Featurette “Making the Cut” Featurette “A Coach's Faith” Featurette (on 4K and Blu-ray™ only) “New to the Scene: Hayden Zaller” Featurette “Meet the Champion” Featurette “Behind the Game” Featurette “American Underdog: Behind the Story” Featurette Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary by Andrew Erwin Theatrical Trailer (on 4K and Blu-ray™ only)

American Underdog will be available for purchase on Digital February 4 and on 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack, Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, DVD, & On Demand on February 22.

Zachary Levi Becomes NFL Quarterback Kurt Warner in Behind-the-Scenes Video for ‘American Underdog’ The sports biopic also stars Anna Paquin and Dennis Quaid.

