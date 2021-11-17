‘Tis the season. The football season, that is! Lionsgate has released the latest trailer for their upcoming football film, American Underdog, which is slated to come out on Christmas Day, December 25. The film has a first-string cast composed of Zachary Levi (Shazam!, Chuck), Academy award winner Anna Paquin (The Piano, True Blood), and Dennis Quaid (The Intruder, The Parent Trap) and was coached under the direction of Andrew and Jon Erwin.

The film is based on the true underdog story of Kurt Warner (Levi), who, despite multiple attempts of trying to make the NFL, was unable to land a spot. After meeting his future wife (Paquin), Warner begins to focus more on a future built around his family and not one under the bright lights of a football stadium. To support his family, Warner gets a job at a supermarket stocking shelves. Later, he is asked to take part in arena football, something he is happy to do in order to be back playing his favorite game. While leading his team to win after win, Warner is approached by a recruiter for the St. Louis Rams, who is looking to bring him on the team. Despite his age and other various setbacks for the player, Warner is added to the roster which launches what would come to be a 12-year, ultra-successful career for the quarterback.

The trailer shows us Warner’s struggles moving from a college football career to his attempted break through to the NFL. We see him being turned down by team after team, but catch a glimpse of hope in his eyes when he meets his wife to be who supports him in chasing his goals every step of the way. Another highlight from the trailer, is Warner getting back into the game, playing to a packed arena which is where he is ultimately discovered by a recruiter for the Rams.

The story of Warner is larger than life as the legendary quarterback went on to play for not only the Rams but the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals as well. He also managed to win one Super Bowl, along with playing in two others, collected MVP awards and even landed himself in both the Arena League Hall of Fame and the NFL Hall of Fame.

We all love a heartfelt, determined, underdog story and the tale of Warner is just that with maybe even a little more determination than usual. Check out the full trailer below and add the film to your list of movies to catch when it comes out in theaters on December 25.

