Zachary Levi and Kurt Warner dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to debut the trailer for American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, giving fans a glimpse of what is to come in this true story of professional football player and Hall-of-Famer Warner.

The trailer begins by showcasing the emotional toll it took on Warner after hardly being given a shot, stating “All my life I’ve defined myself through sports, and I’ve always come up empty.” It continues by showing Warner being let go from his team, and having to pick himself back up mentally and physically to overcome the odds and become an NFL champion. The trailer is full of inspiring moments, signaling an emotional and heartfelt film upon full release. Anna Paquin will be portraying Warner's wife, Brenda, while Dennis Quaid stars as NFL coach Dick Vermeil.

American Underdog is directed by Jon and Andrew Erwin (I Still Believe, I Can Only Imagine) and written by David Aaron Cohen, Jon Erwin, and Jon Gunn. The cast also includes Adam Baldwin, Bruce McGill, Ser'Darius Blain, Chance Kelly, Morgana Shaw, Brett Varvel, and Bryce Bruckbauer.

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story will be released in theaters on December 25. Check out the trailer, poster, and synopsis for American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story below.

American Underdog tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from a stockboy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film centers on Warner’s unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player – but just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is. American Underdog is an uplifting story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination.

