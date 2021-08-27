'League of Legends' will be the backdrop for the new mockumentary.

American Vandal creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault are reuniting to create an eSports mockumentary. The duo has landed a series order for Players, a mockumentary that follows a fictional pro team for the popular PC game League of Legends.

To win it all at their first championship tournament, the team will have to rely on their 17-year-old rookie prodigy. This means the team's 27-year-old veteran will have to set aside their ego and work together to finally bring the team a victory.

Yacenda and Perrault will serve as executive producers on the series, with Yacenda also tapped to direct. Funny Or Die's Joe Farrell and Mike Farah will act as executive producers alongside 3 Arts’ Ari Lubet, Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Todd Sellers, and Tim McAuliffe from Riot Games, the developers of League of Legends. The project will be produced by CBS Studios, in association with Funny or Die. 3 Arts Entertainment, Funny or Die, and CBS Studios were also behind the pair's other mockumentary American Vandal.

American Vandal asked the important questions, like "Who drew the dicks?". The series was a parody of popular true crime documentaries like Making a Murderer and Serial. It premiered on Netflix in 2017 and ran for two seasons before the streamer canceled it, despite it winning a Peabody Award and earning an Emmy nomination for best writing for a comedy series.

Yacenda and Perrault are no strangers to humor or parody. They have been the forces behind some of the most iconic comedic videos from CollegeHumor, Screen Junkies, and Honest Trailers. Most recently, Perrault has been working on the Moovex original animated comedy Kelsey Rachelle Hewitt Gets Grounded, while Yacenda has been writing for Dave. Knowing what they created with American Vandal, Players is bound to be hilarious.

