American Vandal creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault are reuniting to create an eSports mockumentary. The duo has landed a series order for Players, a mockumentary that follows a fictional pro team for the popular PC game League of Legends.

To win it all at their first championship tournament, the team will have to rely on their 17-year-old rookie prodigy. This means the team's 27-year-old veteran will have to set aside their ego and work together to finally bring the team a victory.

Yacenda and Perrault will serve as executive producers on the series, with Yacenda also tapped to direct. Funny Or Die's Joe Farrell and Mike Farah will act as executive producers alongside 3 Arts’ Ari Lubet, Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Todd Sellers, and Tim McAuliffe from Riot Games, the developers of League of Legends. The project will be produced by CBS Studios, in association with Funny or Die. 3 Arts Entertainment, Funny or Die, and CBS Studios were also behind the pair's other mockumentary American Vandal.

american-vandal-season-2-tyler-alvarez-griffin-gluck
Image via Netflix

RELATED: New 'Arcane' Clip and First Look Images Reveal an Intense Sibling Rivalry in 'League of Legends' Series

American Vandal asked the important questions, like "Who drew the dicks?". The series was a parody of popular true crime documentaries like Making a Murderer and Serial. It premiered on Netflix in 2017 and ran for two seasons before the streamer canceled it, despite it winning a Peabody Award and earning an Emmy nomination for best writing for a comedy series.

Yacenda and Perrault are no strangers to humor or parody. They have been the forces behind some of the most iconic comedic videos from CollegeHumor, Screen Junkies, and Honest Trailers. Most recently, Perrault has been working on the Moovex original animated comedy Kelsey Rachelle Hewitt Gets Grounded, while Yacenda has been writing for Dave. Knowing what they created with American Vandal, Players is bound to be hilarious.

KEEP READING: ‘Monster in the Shadows’ Trailer Invites Us to Solve a True-Crime Story in Peacock's New Docu-Series

Harvey Guillén Talks What We Do In The Shadows
Harvey Guillén Teases 'What We Do In The Shadows' Season 3 and Discusses His Journey to the Hit FX Series

The all-new season premieres Thursday, September 2nd on FX, streaming the next day on FX on Hulu!

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Maggie Lovitt (84 Articles Published)

Maggie Lovitt is a lover of all things Star Wars and pop culture. She is a Weekend TV/Movie News Writer at Collider. During the week she is the Managing Editor of Entertainment at Your Money Geek. In her free time, she is the host of Starbucks Lovers: A Taylor Swift Podcast, a co-host at The Outer Rim Beacon and Petticoats & Poppies: History Girls at the Movies, and the host of Let's Talk About Star Wars on YouTube. When she's not wreaking havoc on the internet, she can be found writing screenplays and novels. She is also an actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild.

More From Maggie Lovitt