If Netflix had known that procedurals would be what audiences want the most currently, they would not have canceled American Vandal. The series was one of the earliest on the streamer, but after two seasons, it was canceled. The show never aimed to take itself too seriously, which was one of the biggest allures. It followed two high schoolers turned detectives investigating bizarre crimes like penises painted on cars or turds in another. Questions about another season have recurred since the cancelation was first announced. Deadline talked to CBS Studios boss, David Stapf, about bringing back the series now that rights have reverted to the production company.

Stapf confirmed that conversations are happening. “We’re exploring that, we loved that show and that title,” he said. Conversations are the first thing to happen but the road to realizing a complete season is long, something Stapf spoke about. “There’s nothing imminent, but we hope to bring it back in some fashion at some point,” he said, delivering bittersweet news for fans who have long anticipated what the next case Peter (Tyler Alvarez) and Sam (Griffin Gluck) would tackle.

'American Vandal' Creators Are Game For Season 3

After the series was canceled, American Vandal creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda talked to Entertainment Weekly about crafting the series with all the absurdities and originality. When asked about a third season, Perrault and Yacenda confirmed they had a roadmap of what the third season would look like. Yacenda talked about that, saying,

"Yeah, we know what our third season would be and where the series would go. It's somewhat evergreen, so we could kind of hop back into it whenever the timing felt right, and if we felt like there was an audience that was clamoring for it. But the answer is that we do have a game plan that we're very excited about."

When American Vandal ended, the duo moved on to create Players for Paramount+. The experience gained in creating their second mockumentary would be priceless for a third season, which Perrault wanted to be bigger than the previous two. He talked about learning from both shows, saying,

"We've now done three seasons of documentaries if you include Players. There were certain things in Players that were an evolution of things we learned from Vandal. But you always want to bring something new. That's what excites us the most: What can we do that allows the experience to be more immersive and real than the previous one?"

