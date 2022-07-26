There are many American movies out there, a fact that's well-known even to non-Americans. Hollywood is far from the only film industry in the world, of course, but films produced in America often try to appeal to broad, worldwide audiences and are often dubbed into languages other than English for international markets.

With an abundance of movies made in America - about Americans - it shouldn't be too surprising that numerous films feature the word "American" in their titles. There are dozens and dozens of films that use this convention for their titles. It should also be noted that not all of these are automatically patriotic movies: the word "American" can be used sincerely or subversively in titles like this.

'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

You're unlikely to annoy many horror fans by calling An American Werewolf in London the best werewolf movie of all time. It is the definitive example of a werewolf movie done right, perfectly balancing horror and comedy with its story about a young American tourist (David Naughton) who begins to transform into the titular beast while traveling England.

Of course, the film is most notable for its jaw-dropping visual effects, with a particularly grizzly transformation scene that still looks effectively unnerving more than four decades after its release. Also memorable is its cheekily assembled soundtrack, consisting of pop songs that all reference the moon in their lyrics and titles.

'American Animals' (2018)

There is an abundance of heist movies but none that play out quite like American Animals. The film is a strange and fascinating combination of fiction and documentary. For the most part, the story is dramatized by actors, though it occasionally cuts away to interviews with the actual people involved with the real-life crime the movie is based on.

It's jarring at first to see the acted dramatizations clash with the less frequent documentary interviews, but it at least makes the film feel unique. It's also anchored by excellent acting from the likes of Evan Peters and Barry Keoghan, and it's easy to recommend for those burnt out on classic heist movies or more straightforward crime documentaries.

'American Psycho' (2000)

Few films have become beloved cult classics since their release to the same extent American Psycho has. While it wasn't fully understood on release, the mind-bending and darkly hilarious crime-thriller has had copious memes and legions of younger fans keeping it a pop culture staple more than two decades after its initial premiere.

It also can't be understated just how good Christian Bale was in the lead role, crafting one of the best, strangest, and most terrifying film serial killers of all time in Patrick Bateman. With a twisted narrative and a plot that gets stranger and more surreal as it goes on, it's a memorable classic... but stay away from its unnecessary in-name-only sequel at all costs.

'American Splendor' (2003)

American Splendor is a biopic that covers the life and career of Harvey Pekar. He was an underground comic book artist best known for a comic series that was also called American Splendor, which itself was autobiographical, and covered Pekar's life in a uniquely humorous, understated way.

In this sense, American Splendor — the film — is arguably as much a comic book movie as it is a biopic. However you want to define it, it's very good overall, and the always engaging (and consistently underrated) Paul Giamatti gives one of his best performances as Pekar.

'American Beauty' (1999)

The winner of Best Picture (and several other Oscars) for the year 1999, American Beauty is a satirical dramedy that looks at the mundanity of American life in the suburbs. The film focuses on an unfulfilled and emotionally empty father (Kevin Spacey) who goes through a dramatic midlife crisis, with various subplots interweaving with his main storyline.

It was the first big movie directed by Sam Mendes, who's since gone on to have a varied and hugely successful career in Hollywood. The film was similarly impactful for its writer, Alan Ball, who was the show-runner for two of HBO's biggest shows of the 2000s: Six Feet Under and True Blood.

'American Gangster' (2007)

Ridley Scott has directed so many movies in his career that a few have been somewhat forgotten or lost to time. Even a few of the good ones have been buried under the sheer quantity of the films he's helmed; good films like American Gangster, for example, which tells a story based on true events.

Denzel Washington gives an excellent lead performance as the head of a drug trafficking ring that was able to make money for numerous years during the 1960s and 1970s before becoming targeted by a law enforcement agent, played by Russell Crowe. American Gangster might not reinvent the crime genre, but it's well-made, and the performances are strong across the board, making the slightly bloated 157-minute runtime mostly forgivable.

'American History X' (1998)

A disturbing film that's sure to leave an impact on those who watch it, American History X confronts the topics of racially-charged violence and modern-day white supremacy in an uncompromising way. Edward Norton plays the film's protagonist, a man trying to distance himself from his past life of violence while also taking steps to ensure his younger brother doesn't make the same mistakes he did.

The film has several very shocking scenes of violence, and while they're intended to be horrifying while also shedding light on real issues in the world, it may be too much for some viewers. Still, even if it's not for everyone and can be a little on the nose, it's a powerful story, and Norton's performance is undeniably intense and compelling.

'American Honey' (2016)

American Honey is a road trip movie that runs for almost three hours. It's beautifully shot and features impressively naturalistic acting while telling the story of a teenage girl (Sasha Lane) coming of age and learning about the world while traveling with a group of young misfits and rebels.

The plot could technically be told in less time than American Honey runs for, but it's less about the story and more about the experience of traveling with the characters. It all feels genuine that these people are genuinely driving across America. It has an evocative feel and captures a side of the country rarely seen in cinema, making it a worthwhile 163-minute trip for curious viewers.

'An American in Paris' (1951)

An American in Paris is one of the best classic Hollywood musicals, winning several Oscars while also featuring Gene Kelly in what's probably his best role that's not Singin' in the Rain.

The plot is pretty self-explanatory, from the title. Kelly indeed plays an American trying to establish himself as a painter while living in Paris. He falls for a young woman, and along the way, there's plenty of color, comedy, and song-and-dance numbers. It's standard musical stuff on paper, but the execution is where it soars, being an enjoyable and charming ride from beginning to end.

'American Hustle' (2013)

Filmmaker David O. Russell likes to helm big films with huge ensemble casts, and until the release of the ambitious-looking Amsterdam potentially dethrones it, American Hustle stands as the biggest of his films. After all, it's a film with Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Jennifer Lawrence... and that's just the people on the poster.

It has a partly comedic crime storyline about a conman getting asked by an FBI agent to involve himself with the mafia and other high-level criminal figures, leading to plenty of chaos and conflict. It's a messy film, but the cast largely carries it, and even if it's not the most original crime movie in recent years, it ended up being a moderately successful movie upon release.

