The 1960s was undoubtedly one of the most eventful decades in American history. From the raging Vietnam War and game-changing strides of the Civil Rights Movement to major shifts in entertainment and pop culture, it was a period that can be characterized as an inflection point that has since painted a clear portrait of the times before and after. Hollywood was no exception and, particularly in the latter half of the decade, the environment was rife with change and transformation as the arbiters of Hollywood's Golden Age, who had presided over the cinematic capital of the world since the beginning of the century, were beginning to depart and retire. At the same time, film schools, notably California's USC and UCLA, were seeing a boom in popularity among students who were eager to pick up a camera and experiment with the medium. Soon to be long gone were the days of tailored suits, prim haircuts, and knee-high boots commonly associated with filmmakers of the past, and on the horizon was the shaggy, rebellious, independent aesthetic that would characterize the incoming generation of storytellers.

A defining chapter in the history of Hollywood's transition from narrative and technical formalism to avant-garde-minded auteurism was the founding of American Zoetrope. A production company established in 1969 and based in San Francisco, the brainchild of director Francis Ford Coppola and a handful of his fellow film school graduates would usher in a new and collective vision of creativity amidst a shifting landscape. Including but not limited to George Lucas, John Milius, Walter Murch, and Caleb Deschanel, a renegade and hungry group of aspiring filmmakers flocked to the studio alternative, and would soon find themselves embraced by a space that emphasized and encouraged uninhibited artistic autonomy. While the coming decades would see American Zoetrope oscillating between varying degrees of success and hardship, what remained constant was the company's determination to foster support for filmmakers who had bold and unique ideas for the future of cinema, and many of them would go on to achieve long-lasting success in the industry.

Coppola and Lucas Unite

In the '60s, USC and UCLA were leading the charge for film schools in the United States. At a time when attending a university with ambitions of learning how to make films was uncommon, each program was known for a particular filmmaking aesthetic and featured a standout star of sorts, with George Lucas representing USC and Francis Ford Coppola representing UCLA. A natural competition and rivalry developed between the two schools and, in 1967, the 23-year-old Lucas won a scholarship that would take him to the Warner Bros. lot as an intern. It was on the set of Finian's Rainbow that the young filmmaker would meet his film school counterpart in 30-year-old Francis Ford Coppola, who was directing Fred Astaire in the studio musical. Initially bonding over being the only bearded crew members under 50, the two men hit it off and one of Hollywood's most fruitful and enduring friendships was born. Their first official collaboration would be on 1969's The Rain People. A traveling road movie that was shot in various parts of the United States, Coppola would write and direct while Lucas accompanied the filmmaking team and made a documentary about the production titled Filmmaker.

Envisioning an Independent Community of Filmmakers

Once completing principal photography on The Rain People, Coppola and Lucas began exploring the idea of establishing their own production company in San Francisco. With the film industry finding itself at a crossroads, they saw a window of opportunity to pursue a level of creative freedom in the vein of the French New Wave and world cinema more generally, which had brought a unique sensibility to the cinematic medium that was reliant on the idea of the director as an auteur who had complete control over his artistic expression. Coppola traveled across the Atlantic on what was to be a formative trip. Inspired by European filmmakers who had set up shop in their own post-production facilities, Coppola bought a slew of filmmaking equipment and shipped it back to the United States, thereby providing a technical foundation for what would soon be known as American Zoetrope.

Hoping to avoid having to cut through the red tape and bureaucracy of corporate and studio politics, the two filmmakers recruited a number of their film school colleagues with the intention of assembling their own community of talent. With The Rain People in the can, it would be a race to the finish in getting the film through its post-production phase. Among the USC alumni recruited for American Zoetrope was Lucas' former classmate Walter Murch, who spearheaded the editing and sound mixing processes of Coppola's film. Though it was an arduous and complicated venture, the renegade team of filmmakers finished their film, and The Rain People served as proof that Coppola and his company could efficiently work outside the studio system and deliver the goods for a distributable film.

Warner Bros. and THX-1138

American Zoetrope officially came to fruition with a party held on December 12, 1969, but not before enlisting the help of Warner Bros. and completing principal photography on George Lucas' THX-1138. After the completion of The Rain People, Coppola was able to acquire significant funds from the major studio after presenting a handful of completed scripts (including John Milius' Apocalypse Now and Coppola's own The Conversation) that he and his fellow filmmakers planned on bringing to the screen. The first of these films to receive a green light was Lucas'. A feature-length adaptation of the short film he made while a student at USC, production on THX-1138 would commence in September 1969 around the San Francisco Bay Area. In realizing his ambitious and grim vision for a quasi-futuristic, dystopian world in which the sole purpose of human beings is to medicate, consume, and conform, Lucas was granted the unbridled level of creative freedom and lack of authoritative interference that American Zoetrope prided itself on from day one.

When Lucas and Coppola delivered the finished film to the head honchos at Warner Bros., however, the reaction was significantly less than enthusiastic. From their perspective, the film was bizarre, inaccessible, and far too experimental for distribution in the mainstream marketplace. The studio promptly panicked and decided against providing further financial support for Coppola and his company. According to The Guardian, the embattled filmmaker suddenly found himself in debt for $300,000 that he didn't have. In addition, Warner Bros. began making demands of Lucas to reshape THX-1138, insisting that their editorial notes would make the ambitious and unusual film more palatable for audiences. When the filmmaker refused and the possibility of losing creative control over the film became apparent, a few of his Zoetrope comrades were able to stealthily retrieve the film's work print after a screening on the Warner Bros. lot, fearful that the studio might take the film away from Lucas entirely.

Zoetrope Inadvertently Led to American Classics

A short time after American Zoetrope's appearance on the cinematic scene, the company and its fearless leader found themselves in hot water. Francis Ford Coppola was In the hole for hundreds of thousands of dollars and in possession of a stack of screenplays that Warner Bros. no longer wanted. But every crisis is an opportunity, and the filmmaker famous for thriving under pressure immediately made some moves in order to keep his company and career out of jeopardy. At the behest of George Lucas, Coppola begrudgingly took the directorial reins of a film adaptation of Mario Puzo's bestselling novel The Godfather. Purely as a means of amassing some capital in order to keep American Zoetrope from going under, the filmmaker inadvertently made what's widely considered one of the greatest films ever. Taking home the Oscar for Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay, as well as becoming the highest-grossing film to date, The Godfather was a major boost not only for its director, but for the future of his company.

After the drubbing that his film took from the brass at Warner Bros., George Lucas was on the prowl to get another film off the ground. Having rubbed the studio the wrong way and heeding advice from Coppola about pursuing a project with mainstream sensibilities and appeal, Lucas moved away from his unorthodox tendencies and went to work on writing what would become American Graffiti. A semi-autobiographical chronicle of the cruising culture Lucas so loved as a teenager in the early '60s, the Coppola-produced coming-of-age comedy was made on a six-figure budget and went on to great box office and critical success. In a twist of irony, Coppola and Lucas, who went into the founding of American Zoetrope with an idealized vision of creating more experimental kinds of films with a Bohemian and guerilla-style approach to filmmaking, had suddenly arrived at a place in their careers that saw them writing and directing more narratively mainstream, crowd-pleasing films that were geared towards entertaining the masses.

While American Zoetrope had faltered without shutting down completely, it never reached the sustained heights of filmmaking utopia that its creators set out to realize. Even though their initial cinematic intentions were derailed after Warner Bros.' reception of THX-1138, sending them on divergent paths that would eventually cement their status as two of their generation's most influential filmmakers, Coppola and Lucas were still able to maintain a level of creative autonomy within the highly political and committee-based nature of studio filmmaking. One can't help but imagine the potential career trajectories Coppola and Lucas would have embarked on had their experimental company succeeded in becoming a formidable force in American filmmaking. Films like The Godfather, American Graffiti, and Star Wars might not have ever come to fruition, or at the very least might have turned out differently if the filmmakers responsible for them hadn't experienced bitter compromise and hardship in the preceding years.

American Zoetrope represented those heady early days of a generation of renegade filmmakers, and still occasionally produces daring work, like Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation, 2012's On the Road, and Coppola's own projects over the decades. On the forefront of a changing cinematic landscape and ready to take on the world, the early days of American Zoetrope were possessed by relentless ambition and creative innovation. Big dreams of combining personal stories with the avant-garde sensibilities of world cinema were the driving force behind the company and the filmmakers it fostered, and although the ultimate dream wasn't realized in the way they'd hoped for, many of them were able to learn from those formative experiences and parlay them into prolific careers, giving audiences a handful of indelible films still beloved to this day.