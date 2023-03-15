The first look at Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming movie Americana has been released ahead of its world premiere at SXSW on Friday, March 17 at 1:30 PM CT at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas. Americana’s first clip features three key characters in the movie’s plot Penny Jo (Sweeney), Lefty (Paul Walter Hauser), and Mandy

(Halsey), with the pop star making her big screen debut.

Americana also serves as the debut feature from filmmaker Tony Tost. The dark comedic thriller follows a group of people in their pursuit of a legendary Native American artifact that has ties to the complicated history of the American West, the treasured Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt. Americana will see Sweeney’s character Penny, a waitress trying to follow her Nashville dreams, and lonesome cowboy Lefty as they try to steal the Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt, but their plan gets derailed when the lead criminal’s girlfriend Mandy takes the artifact for herself.

What The First Clip Tells You About Americana's Plot

The first clip from the upcoming movie shows the meeting of three key characters. In the one-minute forty-eight-second clip, we see Penny and Lefty ambush Mandy at a remote gas station to ask for the Native American Ghost Shirt. Speaking about the scene, Tost told Deadline that it is one of his favorite scenes because neither of the characters is an experienced criminal.

“It’s one of my favorite scenes because none of these characters are smooth, experienced criminals in the slightest, and I love how Sydney, Paul, and Halsey all play their desperate intentions and discomfort to quietly comedic effect.”

Image via BRON Studios

Americana is produced by Alex Saks and executive produced by Alison-Jane Roney, Jason Cloth, Pais Kasidokostas-Latsis, Aaron L. Gilbert, Steven Thibault, Terry Dougas, Michael Williams, Jean-Luc De Fanti, and Suraj Maraboyina. The movie’s worldwide sales will be helmed by WME Independent and Bron. The dark comedic thriller will star Eric Dane, Zahn McClarnon, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Derek Hinkey, Harriet Sansom, Toby Huss, and Simon Rex alongside, Halsey, Hauser, and Sweeney.

Following Sweeney's spectacular performance in her movie Reality, audiences can’t wait to see her in action again. The Euphoria star plays real-life Reality Winner, who was accused of betraying her country and sentenced to prison for leaking an intelligence report that revealed Russia’s attempted interference in 2016’s US presidential elections. Sweeney is also set to appear in the Apple TV+ movie Echo Valley, playing the daughter of actress Julianne Moore.

Americana premieres worldwide on Friday, March 17. Watch the first clip below: