The Big Picture AGT is unafraid to say no, with the ability to stop acts in their tracks using buzzers.

AGT showcases diverse talents beyond vocalists, offering opportunities for various acts.

AGT has expanded globally with spin-offs, celebrating unique talent while maintaining a different approach than American Idol and The Voice.

Since the dawn of reality television, average, everyday Americans have never been afraid to share their talent. Even if they don't have talent, they have the confidence to share it with the world. Most performance-based reality television shows focus on the vocalists. Perhaps it stems from the ease and ability that, almost everybody can sing. Perhaps that's why shows like American Idol and The Voice have stood the test of time in America. But when it comes to talent, there's so much more to show. In comes America's Got Talent.

Since 2006, America's Got Talent has been dazzling viewers as talent acts from all walks of life have tried their hand at showcasing their talents on the biggest stage in the world. From magic to dance, ventriloquists to vocalists, America's Got Talent has been a welcome platform for anyone with something unique to offer. But one thing that AGT has been able to do that both American Idol and The Voice have strayed away from is their willingness to say no. That's right, even if America's Got Talent has had some judges, namely Simon Cowell, go soft, their ability to stop an act dead in their tracks is something the other two programs are incredibly afraid to do. In a time of keyboard warriors and individuals eager to share their opinions behind the safety of a screen, the judges on AGT are willing to put their opinions out there, even if a boo is to follow.

'AGT' Is Unafraid To Say No

When it comes to reality television talent competition shows, everyone is welcome. When shows like American Idol first began, part of the premise of the early seasons included blending extraordinary artists with those who were meant to become viral fodder. In those early years of American Idol, there was even a website called "Vote for the Worst" that encouraged viewers to throw their votes on the least talented singers in hopes of keeping them on the show. But as the world became more sensitive and participation trophies became a thing, the negativity from judging panels on these shows have waned. Now American Idol and The Voice continue to spew nothing but positivity. If there's something that isn't working, the judges provide a compliment sandwich where constructive criticism is layered inside to compliments. But America's Got Talent still maintains something the other programs don't instill: the power to say no.

One of the biggest and most beloved elements of America's Got Talent is the buzzer. Now with a Golden Buzzer that celebrates extraordinary acts, it comes after years of the show being unafraid to say no. You always want to encourage someone to live out their dreams, but if they're not cut out for this world of talent, they need to know. Sooner, rather than later. The buzzer on America's Got Talent allows the judges to literally stop acts in their tracks, cutting them off from forcing viewers to endure mediocrity, at best. Many viewers feel that Simon Cowell has gotten soft since his American Idol days, but slamming that buzzer is his ability to be mean. Thankfully, his fellow judges have the same power.

With how American Idol and The Voice are set up, it would be almost disgusting to end a singer in the middle of their performance. It's not in the show's nature. Yes, American Idol, especially with Simon on the panel, often stopped a vocalist if they were doomed to fail during an audition. But those auditions weren't in front of a giant live studio audience. They were more intimate. For AGT, there is a large studio audience who is encouraged to react. If they love it, they express it. If they hate it, they say it. With the buzzer established on the show, it's natural for them to go off in a performance, even if it is a vocal talent. By saying no, it is a reminder that not everyone's dream can come true. Having talent is one thing, but mastering and honing your skills for fame takes a special act. America's Got Talent celebrates that reality.

'America's Got Talent' Showcases More Than Vocalists

America's Got Talent is the country's biggest talent show. It's not just about singing. It's expanded the talent pool to anything and everything under the sun. The variety show truly expresses a variety of acts and talents that the world possesses. Whether it's comedy or magic, dance crews or stunts, America's Got Talent is a celebration of the world beyond vocalists. Even in the world of singers, America's Got Talent is a place for groups to share their talent, as American Idol doesn't offer that opportunity. By opening up the talent pool, viewers have a unique opportunity to see all types of talents and acts they may not be able to see normally. When the show was offering their champion a slot in Las Vegas, it opened up our eyes to the importance of a variety act in the world of entertainment. America's Got Talent was an audience for landing a gig on the Vegas strip. Before AGT, there wasn't a place for those types of performers to share themselves on television. Now they flock to the show in hopes of making it.

America's Got Talent has spun itself off to help broaden its talent and celebrate the talent all over the world. Between America's Got Talent: The Champions, America's Got Talent: Extreme, America's Got Talent: All-Stars, and America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, acts from across the global Talent franchises have an opportunity to introduce themselves to America. With no signs of slowing down and extraordinary talent still untapped, AGT is different from The Voice and American Idol, but it does have elements that the other programs just don't.

America's Got Talent is currently on hiatus until after the 2024 Paris Olympics, returning on August 13, and running through September 18. In addition to Tuesday night episodes, the series will also air one-hour Live Results shows every Wednesday at 8:00pm. All episodes will be available to stream on Peacock.