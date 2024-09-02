NBC's, America's Got Talent, has been a fan-favorite reality show since first premiering back in 2006. From the emotional performances to the panel of judges, this show can make the audience feel it all. The judges consist of Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and, of course, the iconic host of the show, Terry Crews. The entire point of the show is to wow the audience and make them feel something. Each contestant auditioning has their own unique talent. Whether that be singing, dancing, magic tricks, or even something as crazy as a fire-breather, there is never a dull moment within this show.

There have been countless memorable acts within the 19 seasons of America's Got Talent. Whether these acts are funny, crazy, happy, or emotional, one thing that the audience cannot deny while watching is that there is always entertainment happening. That is the entire point of reality television. The goal is for the viewers to feel the emotion and go through the sequence with the people on the screen. One specific audition that stands out from others is the beloved Nightbirde. She completely blew the judges and all of America away with her singing, but unfortunately, she had to withdraw from the competition halfway through to fight her battle with cancer. Even Simon Cowell fell in love with her and was emotional, along with all of America, when she tragically passed away. This show unites its viewers and has everyone come together for a short period of time to just enjoy the contestants and let their emotions out.

The Emotional Auditions

Some of the best acts that this show has ever seen are because of the raw emotion and dedication that the contestants put into it. Although some of the backstories that these contestants decide to share with the viewers are heartbreaking and tragic, they put into perspective the reason why they are doing what they do. Mitch Rossell, who was a country singer on Season 18, made all of America cry with his own original song, "Son." Mitch's father tragically passed away in a car accident. Describing the song as, "the most personal thing I've ever written," Mitch got to tell his father's story through his music, and how their close relationship has impacted the relationship between Mitch and his son.

Evie Clair, who was a contestant on America's Got Talent Season 12, left the judges and audience in tears with her performance of Christina Perry's song, "Arms." Evie decided to audition for the show to honor her father who was diagnosed with cancer. Although the audience was already tearing up at the mere mention of her father before her singing had even begun, the performance left the judges on their feet. Stories like Evie's and Mitch's remind the viewers that life is short and to take in every moment. The emotional and powerful messages from the contestants can make the audience go through a roller coaster of emotions, but it is a nice way for everyone to come together and go through the emotions with the contestants themselves.

The Joyful Auditions

Image from NBC

Even though there are a handful of sad auditions that leave the audience feeling emotional, there are also plenty of joyful auditions as well. The best feeling is watching a competition show and seeing everyone, including the judges, having fun. Although there are countless acts to choose from, one of the best "feel good" moments of the show was when comedian Ahren Belisle got on stage and did what he does best: make people laugh. Ahren has cerebral palsy, but that did not get in the way of his amazing stand-up comedy routine. Although Ahren is non-verbal, he communicates with the audience through his phone. His jokes were hilarious, leaving everyone on their feet with a stomach ache from laughing so hard. At that moment, America fell in love with Ahren, and the expression and happiness on his face left everyone smiling.

Everyone loves it when an adorable kid auditions for America's Got Talent. It is not only heartwarming and uplifting to watch, but it is also an amazing experience for them and for their family members to witness. Journey Belton, a 9-year-old boy who performed an original song titled "Paradise," completely blew everyone away with his performance. Leaving his family members with tears of joy, Journey received a standing ovation from not only the audience but from the entire judge panel as well. It is always awesome watching a kid living their dream, and that is what this show is all about.

Related Who has been your favorite America’s Got Talent contestant over the years? ‘America’s Got Talent’ has come a long way and with a show that lasts all summer long, we’re always in for a treat! But when it comes to some of our favorite contestants, one of them that has been the most memorable to me was Piff the Magic Dragon from Season 10. Piff (also known as John van der Put), mixes magic with comedy, all while performing in a dragon costume. What more could you want?? His deadpan humor and self-deprecating style combined with genuinely impressive magic tricks, created a refreshing and quirky act that really stood out. Accompanied by his adorable and the bestest little dog in the world, Mr. Piffles, Piff's performances were hilarious and mystifying. His unusual blend of comedy and magic and his distinctive persona made him one of the most entertaining contestants in AGT history. So, who’s on your list?

The Golden Buzzer

Close

America's Got Talent has many amazing factors as to why this is a great reality competition show, but the best reason may just be the golden buzzer. Each judge, including Terry Crews, gets to choose one act as their own personal golden buzzer, sending them through. One particular and very well-deserved golden buzzer audition belonged to Avery Dixon during Season 17. Avery was Terry's golden buzzer, and he actually left Terry in tears. Avery played the saxophone, explaining to America how playing this instrument got him through some tough times. "At the time I picked up my saxophone, I was getting bullied in elementary school. My voice sounds a little bit different. My elementary school nickname was Hammerhead because I have these knots on my head because I'm premature. I was born at 1 pound, 8 ounces, and my vocal cords don't close all the way." Avery went on to explain how playing the saxophone helped him through the bullying, and Terry Crews was so touched that he immediately hit that golden buzzer. It is heartfelt moments like this one that make the show worth watching.

America's Got Talent will always be a national treasure because of the great memories that this show produces. Yes, some of the best moments of reality television are because of the insane drama that each individual show brings, but sometimes it is nice to just watch a competition show where each contestant gets to share their unique talent with the world. The happy auditions, the sad ones, and all the ones in between are why this show has succeeded and will continue to succeed for so long.

America's Got Talent is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

Watch on Peacock