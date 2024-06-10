The world is filled with talent, and a lot of that talent has seen the spotlight on America's Got Talent. Over the course of nineteen seasons, hundreds upon hundreds of acts have graced the stage of America's greatest talent show. With so many acts that have gooped and gagged audiences over the years, countless acts have made a mark on the program.

Debuting in 2006, America's Got Talent has welcomed acts ranging from magicians to singers, dancers to ventriloquists. Trying to judge them equally is always the biggest test. AGT fans have had their favorites, some have won, others have not, but when they make an impact, they'll keep heading to Youtube to keep watching the acts over and over again. For its current season, Terry Crews is back as host with a judging panel including Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara. So which acts made the best moments? Let's find out!

10 Prince Poppycock

Semifinals- Season 5

One of the more unique yet fabulous acts to ever walk out on the America's Got Talent stage was opera singer Prince Poppycock. With inspirations ranging from David Bowie to Gilbert and Sullivan, Prince Poppycock was truly in a league of his own. For his semifinal performance, he took on a version of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" where he played up his theatricality with his stage presence and china smashing.

Judges Piers Morgan claimed he out-camped Freddie Mercury, and Sharon Osbourne called him the male Lady Gaga. Prince Poppycock was the perfect blend of classic artistry and glamour. His vocal prowess was one of the most spectacular the show has seen. By the end of the competition, Prince Poppycock finished in fourth place, but went on to appear on AGT: The Champions where he did take on Lady Gaga.

9 Terry Fator

Final 4- Season 2

Often seen as a hokey act, Terry Fator came to break down the stereotypes of ventriloquism when he appeared on the second season of AGT. Throughout the competition, Terry Fator amazed the judges and audience alike as the singing ventriloquist, winning over Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne, and David Hasselhoff with the greatest of ease. In hopes of taking home the win, Terry Fator presented two acts with his puppets, Walter T. Airdale performing "Friends in Low Places" by Garth Brooks and Winston performing "Crying" by "Roy Orbison.

What Terry Fator did on America's Got Talent was make ventriloquism cool again, opening the doors for those who followed him in future seasons. In the end, Terry Fator was victorious, winning the million dollar prize. He would return for America's Got Talent: All Stars where he finished second in his preliminary round, thus eliminating him from the competition.

8 Jackie Evancho

Final Four- Season 5

One thing will forever be true: America is enamored with child prodigies. Jackie Evancho came to America's Got Talent Season 5 as a 10-year-old classical singer. Originally auditioning via YouTube, Jackie Evancho received enough votes to move straight to the quarterfinals where judges Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne, and Howie Mandel all rose to their feet.

She made it all the way to the finals where she performed one of the most classic arias, "Ave Maria." Her angelic tones paired with the string orchestra and chorus dazzled. She became a breakout star following her run on AGT, releasing multiple tracks, including chart-topping holiday albums. She would later appear on AGT: The Champions at the age of 18, as well as becoming the first AGT crossover onto The Masked Singer.

7 Tape Face

Audition: Season 11

First busting onto the AGT scene during Season 11, Tape Face was a mime from Cantebury, New Zealand known for selling out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Royal Albert Hall. With a unique take on the art of mime, Tape Face was such a uniquely hilarious act. At first, his audition confused the judges and crowd when he didn't answer the judges about his act.

When he started his performance, his comedy shined through as he used oven mitts as puppets to perform "Endless Love" by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie before dressing himself in a red dress as he danced with himself to "Lady in Red" by Chris de Burgh. The audience was in love, as were the judges, who laughed and smiled throughout his performance. Even host Nick Cannon joined in on the fun by putting a black strip of tape over his mouth. Tape Face was a brilliant act that never quite received the praise he deserved on the show. He would return twice for AGT: The Champions and AGT: Fantasy League. But a victory didn't mean he wouldn't be successful. Tape Face received a multi-year residency in Las Vegas at Harrah's.

6 Hans

Quarterfinals: Season 13

There is absolutely NO ONE like Hans. He is an enigma. Always bringing a smile to the faces of those who watch, Hans flirtatious antics with Simon Cowell and his obsession for pop culture moments made him a legend. Hans is an international superstar, sex symbol, accordionist and America's Got Talent superstar. The character and performance that Hans presented initially caused some trepidation from the judges, but he quickly won them over.

By the time Hans made it to the Dolby Theater for the Quarterfinals, he was ready to present a massive production number. With a ski lift, Liberace's piano, and a classic tune by the Spice Girls, Hans did what Hans does best; entertain. His act was ripe for a run in Las Vegas, but the voting public didn't seem to agree. Hans would return to the program twice more for AGT: The Champions 2 and AGT: Fantasy League, where his grand production numbers continued to be unmatched. Perhaps we need a list to rank and celebrate everything Hans!

5 Piff the Magic Dragon

Judges Cut/Golden Buzzer: Season 10

Magic has always been successful on America's Got Talent. With so many magicians coming to the show, being a stand-out act could sometimes prove difficult. Not for Piff the Magic Drag, who is a Magic Dragon. For his second performance in the competition, Piff the Magic Dragon brought out his secret weapon: Mr. Piffles, his dog in a dragon outfit.

For this act, he invited Heidi Klum to participate in the act. What was meant to be a card trick turned into a silly hoax where, rather than revealing Heidi's card normally, he revealed a can of dog food where the card was present. Piff's dry sense of humor, silly costume, and exceptional magic skills were everything guest judge Neil Patrick Harris was looking for, slamming the Golden Buzzer, sending Piff straight to the Quarterfinals. He would be the first act in America's Got Talent history to receive the Golden Buzzer in the Judges' Cut round. He may not have won, but he returned for AGT: The Champions and AGT: Fantasy League.

4 Kenichi Ebina

Audition: Season 8

Kenichi Ebini came to America's Got Talent as a solo dance artist. The Japanese artist came to Season 8 with a little dance-ish routine. Before he stepped on the stage, he would tell host Nick Cannon that his act would consist of a little bit of robot, dance, and martial arts. Decked out in a black coat, Kenichi shocked the room with his insanely masterful performance inspired by The Matrix. How he did that head maneuver is still anyone's guess! His audition proved worthy of a run on the season, earning him the million dollar prize and headlining show in Vegas in the end. Kenichi would return for AGT: The Champions, but did not receive enough votes to move past the preliminary round.

3 Darci Lynne

Audition/Golden Buzzer: Season 12

As mentioned earlier, America loves talented kids! Enter Darci Lynne. The 12-year-old from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma brought her ventriloquist act onto Season 12 of the program. With her rabbit puppet Petunia by her side, Darci Lynne performed the big number of "Summertime" by Ella Fitzgerald.

The judges were so enamored with her performance, she instantly received the Golden Buzzer from Mel B, sending her into the quarterfinals. The cute and adorable Darci Lynne won the season and a headlining show in Las Vegas. She did appear on the program again, competing on AGT: The Champions and AGT: Fantasy League. Her mission was to keep ventriloquism alive, and she was more than successful.

2 Light Balance

Audition/Golden Buzzer: Season 12

Light Balance was the brilliant light-up dance group originally from Season 12 of America's Got Talent. Their performances were meant to make audiences believe in the impossible. And they more than achieved that. With the use of visual effects through luminescent wires, Light Balance auditioned and amazed everyone watching. Using Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" and "Five More Hours" by Deorros as the soundtrack to the performance, they brought an act that was so flawless, the judges were convinced they could take it all.

Host Tyra Banks ended up being so in love with the act that she would end up pressing the Golden Buzzer, allowing Light Balance to go straight to the Quarterfinals. Unfortunately, they would land in third place on the season, losing to the aforementioned Darci Lynne. They would go on to perform as part of AGT: The Champions.

1 Shin Lim

Finale: AGT: The Champions

While everyone on this list is featured from their original run on America's Got Talent, so this might feel like cheating, but when you can exceed expectations after countless performances, you are a legend. Shin Lim is a superstar. He first appeared in Season 13 where he won, making him only the second magician to win the series. But when he returned for AGT: The Champions, he had one goal in mind: win again. Could Shin Lim be crowned the best in the world? Receiving the superfans vote for his preliminary round, Shin Lim went to the finals.

He started off with a sleight of hand magic act alongside host Terry Crews and judge Howie Mandel. Additionally, his performance included his legendary card to tattoo trick. Shin Lim has taken magic to the next level. Shin Lim would be victorious, winning AGT: The Champions. At this moment, Shin Lim could simply be called the best, as he is the only America's Got Talent act to win twice.

