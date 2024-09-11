America's Got Talent is currently in its 19th season, and in those 19 seasons, there have been countless unique acts. The Voice is about to enter its 26th season. These shows are two of the most popular talent competitions on reality television. Millions of viewers tune in to both of these shows to see new and upcoming talent perform. While The Voice focuses on singers, America's Got Talent focuses on talent of all kinds.

Both reality talent shows have a lot of elements that fans love. Each show has a unique format. Each show also has its own panel of judges, which The Voice calls coaches and America's Got Talent calls judges. Additionally, each season of these shows has different talent, which makes every season engaging and exciting for viewers. Both shows are completely unique, but there are many reasons that America's Got Talent is a more well-rounded show overall.

1 'AGT' Is Not Limited To Vocalists

Image via NBC.

This is one of the clear advantages that America's Got Talent has over The Voice as a show. Of course, there is nothing wrong with a show that focuses on singing. But America's Got Talent being open to all talents brings a special edge to the show. Viewers are always on the edge of their seats wondering what type of act will come next, which is something that The Voice doesn't necessarily have.

The variety that the show brings is something that is unique. There have been many singing talent shows on reality TV throughout the years. American Idol and The X Factor are two very famous singing talent shows that paved the way for the existence of The Voice. Each show, of course, has its own unique qualities, but America's Got Talent stands out as being totally unique from the variety of the shows that are only focused on singing.

2 'AGT' Features Weird And Unique Acts That Wouldn't Be Seen Otherwise

Image via NBC.

Something that America's Got Talent has to offer over The Voice is weirdness and uniqueness. Instead of acting as a singing competition show, America's Got Talent instead acts as a national talent show that any act can be apart of. Within the variety of acts that are seen on the show, there are unique acts that wouldn't be seen on any other type of reality TV show.

Acts like the strange Sethward who appeared in several seasons divide both the judges and the viewers of the show. But whether viewers love or hate certain unique acts, it can't be denied that such acts lend itself to the uniqueness of America's Got Talent as a show. Strange and unique acts like Tape Face of Season 11 have even gone on to have mainstream success. America's Got Talent gives a place to those acts that would have no other show to shine on.

3 Every Season Is Completely Unique

Image via NBC.

Because of the variety of acts on America's Got Talent, each season of the show is unique. This is something that pulls in viewers season after season, because they know that they're getting a unique experience during every season that they tune in to. This is something that America's Got Talent has over not just The Voice, but singing reality talent shows as a whole.

Every season of shows like The Voice, American Idol, and The X Factor are essentially the same. Of course, there are different singers and judges throughout the seasons, but generally, viewers will be tuning in to the same show every season. America's Got Talent, on the other hand, is essentially a unique talent show every season. The winner could be anything from a hilarious comedian to a dancing dog. This is something that not only is great to keep viewers on their toes, but is great for ratings, as each season is distinct.

4 The Golden Buzzer Showcases Extraordinary Talents

Image via NBC

The Golden Buzzer is something that America's Got Talent introduced in Season 10. When pressed by one of the judges on the judging panel or by the host, the auditioning contestant gets sent directly to the live shows, or the quarterfinals. By bypassing some of the levels that other contestants have to go through, this gives Golden Buzzer recipients a higher chance of winning. In the past, each judge and host has had the opportunity to press the Golden Buzzer one time during auditions, but in this current season, Season 19, the judges and host each have the opportunity to press it two times.

The Golden Buzzer is not only something that is unique to AGT, but it is also a beloved element of the show. There are certain acts in the auditions of the show that are extraordinary, and this element of the show rewards that. It also creates magical "Golden Buzzer moments" in which extremely talented people get to have a special moment of recognition. These clips also tend to go super viral, which is great for these contestants to gain a large amount of worldwide recognition.

5 'America's Got Talent' has Simon Cowell

Image via NBC.

Love him or hate him, there is no doubt that Simon Cowell has an eye for talent. Simon Cowell has had many talent shows on TV throughout the years, but America's Got Talent is one that he is still a judge for. Simon is known for being the tough judge, and he often has harsh criticisms of contestants of the show. But throughout the years, Simon has shot many people to star power.

Included among the people Simon Cowell has discovered are the band One Direction. He discovered the singers on his show The X Factor, and launched one of the most popular boy bands from there. One Direction is just the beginning of stars that Simon Cowell has made famous. So, having Simon on America's Got Talent is not only a draw for the show for contestants, but a great thing for viewers, as so many viewers of the show respect and value his opinion of the many acts.

6 All Ages Are Allowed To Compete

Image via NBC.

This is another element that makes AGT much different than The Voice. To audition for The Voice, you must be at least 13 years old. On the other hand, there is no age requirement to audition for America's Got Talent. This is a bit confusing considering that the idea of The Voice is to judge people's voices without knowing anything about them first. So, why wouldn't kids be able to audition?

The open age requirement on America's Got Talent has resulted in several extraordinary acts from children throughout its 19 seasons. In Season 12, AGT had its youngest winner with 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne. Darci is a standout performer from the show that has since had great success. In this season, Season 19, 9-year-old Pranysqa Mishra had an incredible audition singing "River Deep - Mountain High" by Tina Turner! Her performance got her sent right to the live shows with Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer!

7 Viewers Learn More About The Contestants

Image via NBC

In all talent competition reality shows, viewers learn about the contestants. But in America's Got Talent, the stories of the contestants are often as valued and important as the acts and talents themselves. Some viewers question this element of the show, but overall, the importance put on the people themselves is something that has viewers coming back season after season.

There have been many notable contestants over the years that AGT has been on the air. Notably, in Season 16, a singer named Nightbirde performed. Nightbirde, born Jane Kristen Marczewski, performed an original song titled "It's OK," and received the Golden Buzzer. Viewers learned that Nightbirde had cancer, and we got to know her during the show. Unfortunately, she died from cancer in 2022. Then, in Season 18, a choir from South Africa called the Mzansi Youth Choir came to AGT and performed "It's OK," explaining how they were inspired by Nightbirde from across the world. They then also received a golden buzzer. This is just one example of how the stories of contestants on America's Got Talent are positively impactful.

8 'AGT' Has A Larger Audience

Image via NBC.

A larger audience is not referring to the live audience in the seats watching the live show. A larger audience refers to the people that tune in to watch America's Got Talent on TV. America's Got Talent has a larger audience because the acts that are shown on the show appeal to more people. If someone isn't into watching singers, there is no reason that they would watch The Voice. But America's Got Talent's variety of acts have something for everyone.

AGT has had acts featuring people of all ages doing various things. Whether a viewer is into music, comedy, magic, or something else, the show will likely have something that they will enjoy. Additionally, for the animal lover, AGT has had acts featuring animals! The show truly has something for every viewer, and this is another thing that gives the show an edge over singing competitions like The Voice.

9 The Entertaining Judges' Dynamic

Image via NBC.

Throughout the 19 seasons of America's Got Talent, as well as the spin-off series, there have been different panels of judges as well as different hosts. The Voice has judges as well that they call coaches, but in America's Got Talent, the interactions of the judges are part of the show. This interaction between the judges is something that brings viewers of America's Got Talent back season after season.

The host and judges of America's Got Talent are known to contribute funny bits and banter to the show. This is another draw for the audience to watch, and it tends to be very entertaining. Season 19 of America's Got Talent is hosted by Terry Crews. This season's judges include Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara. The current judging panel, just like the panels of the past, has proved to be very entertaining for viewers.

10 More Contestants Have Seen Mainstream Success

Image via NBC.

It can't be denied that TV shows focused on showcasing talent, including The Voice and AGT, are great ways for artists to get exposure. But, overall, America's Got Talent seems to have a better turnover rate for contestants finding more mainstream success. The Voice does have big success stories, such as Melanie Martinez, but America's Got Talent has countless contestants that have become stars.

Lindsey Sterling competed in Season 5 of AGT as a violinist. Today, she is one of the most famous violinists in the world. Ventriloquist Terry Fator, winner of Season 2, is a Las Vegas Strip headliner who signed a $100 million contract with The Mirage. Season 11 fan favorite Tape Face is also wildly successful with his own multiyear Las Vegas residency. He has his own venue in Las Vegas' Underground Theater called the House of Tape. The House of Tape opened in 2018 and still has nightly shows. These are just a few of the various success stories from America's Got Talent. The show's uniqueness and focus on each act individually gives contestants of the show a greater chance at being remembered.

America's Got Talent is available to watch on NBC and Peacock in the U.S.

WATCH ON NBC

NEXT:‘America’s Got Talent’ Golden Buzzer Moment Sparks Confusion