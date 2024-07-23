The Big Picture Brooke Bailey's soulful audition wowed the judges and audience on AGT, earning her a standing ovation and four yeses.

Simon Cowell advised Brooke to use a band to enhance her performances despite not getting the golden buzzer.

Despite not getting the golden buzzer, Brooke's talent and emotion make her a strong contender for winning AGT Season 19.

The most recent episode of America's Got Talent saw one of the most impressive auditions so far this season. 19-year-old Brooke Bailey from Granada Hills, California took to the stage with an understandable slice of nerves, but it was clear from the very beginning that she knew she was talented. Her performance of Aretha Franklin’s "Ain’t No Way", from her very first note, was clearly going to be something special, with everyone in the audience, the judges, and indeed those watching at home captivated by her veteran vocal control at such a young age.

As Brooke finished her audition, she was moved to tears at the sight of everyone in the audience rising to their feet. A standing ovation was merely the beginning, however, as judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara began their deserved praise of the performance. Heidi said, "You had me right at the beginning where you went ‘Mm mm mm", adding, "You really do belong on the stage. My favorite audition of the day." Howie noted, "You have an amazing instrument. Your voice is really good. You’re a really good singer. I think you have a future ahead of you. I really liked you," with Sofía adding, "The way you sing, the feeling that you put into the song, it’s spectacular." Of course, Brooke received four yeses and progressed to the next round.

Simon Cowell Gave Brooke Bailey a Pivotal Piece of Advice

More than the other three judges, perhaps the most valuable praise came from head judge Simon, whose applause of her raw talent and likability came with a neat piece of advice, suggesting that Brooke should be accompanied by a band to remove her from the constraints of a structured backing track. Cowell's advice, given his standing within the industry, is perhaps worth even more than the many compliments Brooke has received since.

Sadly, due to Sofía Vergara using the final golden buzzer in last week's episode, Brooke will have to make do with the normal route towards the semi-finals. It is likely that, were a golden buzzer left, an audition of this ability and emotion would snap up the raining golden confetti in no time. However, due to her talent, there is surely no doubt that Brooke will go far in the competition, perhaps becoming a contender for the eventual crown of America's Got Talent Season 19.

Brooke Bailey's soulful audition on AGT left the judges in awe. You can catch up with all episodes of AGT Season 19 right now on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock