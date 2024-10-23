Season 19 of America's Got Talent is the most recent season of the show. The season started in May 2024 and ended in September 2024. This recent season of the show brought with it many amazing acts. Many of the acts from the season have garnered tens of millions of views on social media, and each act was unique from the last.

America's Got Talent premiered in 2006 and is one of the most popular reality shows ever. The show's talent show format makes it so that every season is unique. Unlike TV talent shows that only feature one talent, such as singing, the sky is the limit when it comes to what performers can do on AGT. This opens the door to talent from all around the world to show what they've got. There were so many incredible acts in Season 19 of AGT, but the ten finalists of the season truly stood out as being incredible.

10 Hakuna Matata Acrobats

Acrobatic Group

The impressive Hakuna Matata Acrobats came all the way from Tanzania to perform on America's Got Talent Season 19. They received a golden buzzer from Sofia Vergara in the quarterfinals. After this same performance, Simon Cowell called their act one of the most difficult and dangerous acts they had seen on the show, which is high praise coming from the man who had seen countless acts.

During their acrobatic act, the Hakuna Matata Acrobats perform several seemingly impossible stunts, including many balancing acts, stacking their bodies in various positions that are terrifying to witness. They are so talented that their act is often hard to watch because of how many life-threatening things that are doing in their acrobatics, but their success in every person is what makes them so wonderful to watch in the end!

9 Sebastian and Sonia

Aerial Duo

Sebastian and Sonia are an aerial duo that tugged on the heartstrings of many during America's Got Talent Season 19. This couple met in a dance class, and like many contestants on AGT, mentioned that they dream of having their own show in Las Vegas. The duo were recognized for their courage during the season, as due to an injury that Sonia got during their rehearsal, Sebastian performed their quarterfinal act solo.

Sebastian's quarterfinal performance was so impactful that Simon Cowell hit the golden buzzer, sending Sebastian and Sonia to the finals. During the finals, Sebastian and Sonia performed together again. They received a standing ovation, and the judges and the audience alike were impressed by the couple's resilience and talent.

8 Brent Street

Dance Group

Brent Street came all the way from Australia to perform in America's Got Talent Season 19. Their audition was unique, as they played a little trick on the judges and the audience. One member named Zach came out and spoke to the judges as if he was the only one performing. He started the performance, and then, the rest of the group popped out from under a sheet to join him! The group performed a dance routine so impressive that Howie Mandel pressed the golden buzzer.

Brent Street is not only a group. It is a full-fledged dance academy in Australia that has existed for over 35 years. There is no doubt that Brent Street represented themselves wonderfully. Their participation in the show was also clearly a great advertisement for their school and what can be achieved by them. Each of Brent Street's performances received standing ovations, and each of their routines introduced new, complex dance moves that wowed the judges, audience, and viewers alike.

Aerial Dance Group

There were many international acts in Season 19 of America's Got Talent. Coming all the way from Japan, AIRFOOTWORKS was another one of those acts. The group combined dancing and aerial skills into stunning performances. The impressive moves that they displayed during their performances require an incredible amount of strength to achieve, and they highly impressed the judges and the audience.

AIRFOOTWORKS is unique to AGT specifically as their mentor, Kenichi Ebina, won Season 8 of America's Got Talent. Along with this, the group was formed by the famous dancer Takashi Jonishi. This dance group had a lot of great inspiration going for them in this regard, but the talent of the members in their performances made them uniquely shine.

6 Dee Dee Simon

Singer

Dee Dee Simon is one of two singers that made it to the finals of AGT Season 19. She wowed the judges in her audition singing "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," where she got so into the performance that she kicked off her shoes. Then, in the quarterfinals, Dee Dee got Heidi Klum's golden buzzer. She was sent right to the finals, and just like her previous performances, her finals' performance received a standing ovation.

Dee Dee Simon quickly became a favorite among viewers of America's Got Talent. Dee Dee has a very unique background in that she is a registered nurse at a prison. Dee Dee Simon proves that people can have multiple passions in life, as she stated that singing is also something she has done her entire life.

5 Learnmore Jonasi

Comedian

5th place contestant Learnmore Jonasi made viewers of AGT laugh all season. Coming from Zimbabwe, Learnmore had hilarious stand-up acts containing commentary on his experience in America as an African. He charmed America with his humor and positive attitude. Learnmore got Terry Crews' golden buzzer during auditions. During his audition interview, Learnmore expressed that Terry Crews was a hero of his, so this golden buzzer was especially meaningful.

Leanmore is the only comedian to make it to the finale in the season, and he definitely earned his spot. Each of his performances made the judges and audiences burst out laughing. Before the season was even over, Learnmore was invited to open for famous comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias in Vegas. There is no doubt that Learnmore Jonasi has a bright future in the world of comedy.

4 Solange Kardinaly

Quick Change Artist/Magician

Getting 4th place in Season 19, Solange Kardinaly is a fan favorite. Solange combines magic with quick change, and her routines consist of quick changes that viewers all around the world are mystified by. She stands out from other quick change acts as she is the only one on stage the entire time. Solange creates everything, including her costumes, herself.

Solange, during her audition, stated that her goal was to have her own show in Vegas. Throughout the season's run, she more than proved herself, and the judges told her that her dream was sure to come true. Solange Kardinaly's AGT performances have obtained millions of views across social media, and audiences of the show along with social media users who scrolled onto her performances have found her act absolutely incredible.

3 Sky Elements

Drone Act

Sky Elements came in 3rd place in America's Got Talent Season 19. Drones have become extremely popular in the modern day, and drone shows have also become popular. Theme parks such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios have impressive drone shows, where drones create shapes in the sky. But Sky Elements is a group of guys who have backgrounds in STEM fields, and they came to the show to inspire other people in those fields. They also inspired Simon Cowell to hit the golden buzzer after their audition!

America's Got Talent's unique format made it so that this act was possible to be shown. On any other type of show, this act wouldn't be considered something that could be presented as a talent. Fans of the show were torn about this act, some claiming that this technological act shouldn't have been considered an acceptable contestant among people with more traditional talents. Other fans of the show praised Sky Elements, claiming that the people who put together the shows were indeed very talented. It is no doubt that Sky Elements showed that creativity and innovation are possible in STEM fields.

2 Roni Sagi and Rhythm

Dog Dancing Act

Roni Sagi and Rhythm came in 2nd place in America's Got Talent Season 19. In Season 18 of AGT, another dog and trainer act, Adrian and Hurricane, actually won the show! But, Roni and Rhythm's act is unique to any dog act previously seen. Rhythm, the dog, actually dances full routines with Roni! It is a fascinating thing to see Roni and Rhythm perform complex routines with various movements. Rhythm does leaps, spins, flips, and even crosses his paws in time with Roni.

Besides being incredibly adorable, Roni and Rhythm's act is also incredibly impressive. Simon Cowell even remarked that Roni and Rhythm were better than Adrian and Hurricane, though Roni expressed that Adrian was a friend and that there was no competition between the two. Roni and Rhythm were another fan favorite, with the videos of their performances getting millions of views across social media!

1 Richard Goodall

Singer

Richard Goodall is the winner of America's Got Talent Season 19! Richard shocked audiences and made America fall in love with him during his audition singing "Don't Stop Believing." The shy, humble janitor from Indiana came on stage and rocked the house with his amazing voice that resembles Journey's Steve Perry. For this performance, Richard got a golden buzzer from Heidi Klum.

Richard's audition has been viewed on YouTube over twenty-five million times, and that is just on the single platform. Richard Goodall captured many hearts with his humble attitude and story of chasing his dream at age 55, proving that it is never too late. Richard Goodall won America's Got Talent Season 19, and Simon Cowell himself said that Richard is one of the most memorable AGT contestants in a long, long time.

