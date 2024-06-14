America’s Got Talent has introduced the world to fabulous talent over the years, including both winners, those who made it far, and some who didn’t even make it into the top 10. From singers with emotional backstories to magicians, dance troupes, and individuals with unique talents of all kinds, the variety show entertains viewers of all ages.

But part of the audition process is meeting individuals and groups with acts that fall short. Some are downright weird, others so awful, even the usually supportive audience boos them, urging the judges to hit their “X” buttons to get the acts off the stage. Acts that are particularly cringe-worthy put off both the audience and judges.

10 Kozo

Season 18

Kozo initially came out making everyone believe he might have a refined performance, singing, dancing, or doing magic: many of the performance types that make AGT one of the best reality competition shows of all time. He was wearing a full-on tuxedo. But as he started removing clothing, revealing a white, one-piece suit underneath, everyone knew something weird was going to happen.

His act involved prancing around with a paddle that showed the letter “H” and navigating a small flying drone. But things got weirder when he lay on the ground, the paddle on his upturned rear end as he attempted to land the drone on it. The performance made little sense, yet the crowd seemed to enjoy it. “Am I missing something?” Judge Simon Cowell asked, arms folded. While Kozo received a yes from Howie Mandel, it wasn’t enough since the three other judges had already hit their buzzers.

9 Sweaty Eddie

Season 23

Sweaty Eddie immediately turned heads with their strange look. They came on stage with a sparkling outfit, cute, giggly laugh, and fake eyebrows and a mustache. They called the act a “unique and special experience,” but then proceeded to make a sandwich with fake hands, slathering peanut butter on bread and taking a bite. They then smashed a tower of glasses and flailed oversized fake arms around on the stage.

The entire act made no sense, and Cowell, who had lost his voice at the time, motioned his hand across his throat, indicating that he was simply speechless. Needless to say, Sweaty Eddie, full name Sweater Edward, did not make it through.

8 Mr. Special

Season 7

The 57-year-old California native known as Mr. Special showed up on stage with a weird chicken costume and an obsession with then judge Sharon Osborne. He said entertaining was his calling in life, but his act wasn’t entertaining at all. Appearing on stage riding a tricycle and playing a pocket-sized tuba (yes, in the chicken costume), Osborne gave Mr. Special the red X within seconds, before he even had the chance to speak. Candid moments like these help rank AGT as one of the best reality shows.

What made his audition even more cringe, however, beyond the boos from the crowd, was Mr. Special’s attitude. The judges were admittedly tough on him since he claimed he just wanted to spread a message to people to be who they are. But then he refused to leave the stage and declared his love for Osborne, making the situation even more awkward.

7 Anthony Penoso

Season 12

Anthony Penoso really set himself up for success, noting that he sees a Grammy in his future, his original song going triple platinum, and even making it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. But when he stepped on stage, reality set in. The 58-year-old attorney from Florida started with a beautiful story about how much he loved his wife, making the judges and audience believe he might have a beautiful voice. But it was anything but.

The song called “Young Enough” was about the fact that his wife is 25 years younger than him. Shortly after the lyrics began, he got four consecutive buzzes and was booed off the stage by the audience. What was so cringeworthy about the performance is that Anthony really believed he was a good singer. Even a generous second opportunity to sing another song didn’t redeem the awful singer. Mandel asked if they could reload the buzzers, so he could push his again and uttered “make it stop, make it stop.”

6 Aoni Jackson

Season 7

Magicians usually do well on America’s Got Talent, but this wasn’t the case with Aoni Jackson, who not only made Mandel feel uncomfortable, but started stripping on stage, making Mandel, who was called on stage with him, even more uncomfortable. Mandel was so uncomfortable, in fact, that he begged Howard Stern to push his buzzer.

Mandel was so repulsed by the performance, and the reveal that the ring Jackson initially took from him to perform his “magic” trick was hanging from a chain attached to his nipple that he declared he no longer wanted it back anyore. The performance made no sense and the gyrating and stripping was downright strange.

5 Noteworthy

Season 5

This group of students from University of California was like a Glee club come to life on stage, except for one sad fact: Noteworthy could not sing well. The performance was cringe-worthy since they seemingly worked so hard to put together an elaborate, choregraphed performance of Lady Gaga’s hit song “Poker Face.” But they simply didn’t have the vocals to back it up.

Judge Piers Morgan didn’t mince words, not only quickly buzzing the group but also calling them “annoying little gits.” The judges have become less direct since, especially when it comes to younger contestants. But Noteworthy’s performance hit all the wrong notes.

4 Jokgu And Aichan

Season 12

Jokgu the Chicken was a rare instance whereby the contestant not only made it through the first round, but the audition from the network reality show went viral. Jokgu, however, refused to perform alongside new partner Aichan during the Judges Cuts round, resulting in four buzzers. In the first audition, Jokgu took some coaxing but was eventually impressed by playing “America the Beautiful” on a keyboard.

But in the second performance, the attempt to play “Born to Be Wild” with sister Aichen fell flat. Not one but both chickens refused to play, resulting in the act being automatically eliminated from the season. The awkwardness as the owners tried desperately to get the chickens to perform was excruciating.

3 Sanjula Vamana

Season 7

Some people love acts like Sanjula Vamana’s, but for many, it’s cringeworthy. Vamana claimed to have worked in the medical field and learned his tricks through his experience in emergency trauma medicine and the “power of his mind.” Already from these details, the act sounds horrendous. And indeed, it was.

Vamana’s circus sideshow act involved him sticking needles through his face as his assistants called for the audience to chant his name. The judges were so horrified, they not only started buzzing him with the second needle but had to look away as well. “I actually want to thank you,” said Stern, “because you remind me of why I don’t like people.” Stern called the act more gross than worth a million dollars and others agreed.

2 Paul Pierog “Not Your President”

Season 5

Season 5 spawned one of the best AGT moments with the fabulously original performance from Prince Poppycock. But there were equally awful ones that season, too. Paul Pierog puzzled the judges with his performance. Outfitted in a suit, the performer was surrounded by others in strange costumes dancing and prancing around. With the backdrop of the American flag, everyone was shouting intelligibly over one another such that the performance was chaotic, made no sense, and showed no semblance of talent.

Even after receiving three consecutive buzzers, the performers kept going, resulting in then host Nick Cannon going back on stage to try and get them to leave. Pierog later continued his strange rants on a YouTube channel, saying things like “so much of what I don’t know isn’t true” and “I love to see people I’ll never see again.” What his act actually is remains a mystery, but it’s impossible to watch his videos without furrowing your brows in confusion.

1 Sethward

Season 13, 14, 16, 17, All-Stars

Sethward is the only cringe act from America’s Got Talent that keeps getting invited back to perform again and again. He actually made it through the first round of cuts twice because there’s something endearing about the ridiculous act that fans love to hate. Each time, he appears in a ridiculous costume and proceeds to do strange things, like shed from a caterpillar to a butterfly or retell weird stories, like how he was dropped at birth.

He'll usually roll, fall, and move around on (and off) the stage making weird noises and doing odd things. Sethward has become a legend within the America’s Got Talent family. But as one of the cringiest acts that fans love to see come back again and again, chances are it isn’t the last fans of the show have seen of the now recurring act.

