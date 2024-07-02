Since debuting in 2006, America's Got Talent has been a showcase for some unique acts and incredible performers. Of course, there are also some contestants who don't feel the love from the judges and the audience. The beauty of the show is that nobody knows what will happen when someone hits the stage. While getting a vote of "Yes" from the judges is great for any contestant looking to advance in the competition, there's something even better: The Golden Buzzer.

The Golden Buzzer was introduced in season 10 for each judge to utilize for an act they wanted to send straight through to the live performances.

In Season 11, a Golden Buzzer option was added for the host. Since then, America's Got Talent has introduced an audience Golden Buzzer to use for an act that really moved the crowd. Another fun twist allows each judge to now hit the Golden Buzzer for two acts during the competition. While getting awarded the Golden Buzzer depends largely on the talent, what often makes them so special is the performers themselves. It's the personal connection, inspiration and genuine emotion generated during these acts that make them so memorable.

10 Drew Lynch

Season 10 (2015)

Image via NBC

Having a stutter can make a person shy away from public speaking. Drew Lynch is not one of those people. At age 19, he was hit in the throat with a ball at a company softball game and developed difficulties with his speech. Confronting the new challenge head on, Lynch embarked on a career in stand-up comedy. Taking the stage at America's Got Talent was another challenge he embraced with open arms.

In what may have been a sign from above, Lynch was performing in front of judge Howard Stern, who had a history with making stars out of stutterers. But it was judge Howie Mandel who was most impacted by Lynch's performance. Jokes about working at a drive-thru and being the voice of GPS, had the crowd chanting "Put him through!" Mandel became emotional and talked about how a lot of great comedy is about finding light in a dark place, before pounding the Golden Buzzer. Lynch's inspiring performance marked the first time the Golden Buzzer was used to send a contestant straight to the live performances. He finished as the runner-up and later went on to appear on America's Got Talent: The Champions.

9 Jayna Brown

Season 11 (2016)

Image via NBC

At only 14 years old, Jayna Brown had more on her mind than the average teenager. She and her mom were struggling financially and were without a home of their own, staying with family and friends. Brown stepped up to the plate for a shot at the big time because she saw it as a chance to give back to her mom. As if the huge crowd at the America's Got Talent audition wasn't enough to get the teenager nervous, the evening's guest judge was Louis Tomlinson from One Direction.

Brown's nerves had her shaking, but she surprised everyone by delivering a powerhouse performance of Andra Day's "Rise Up". All the judges were impressed with her big voice, none more than Tomlinson, who was moved to press his Golden Buzzer. As if that wasn't enough of a moment, Brown got a big hug from Tomlinson. Backstage afterward, the elated teenager was certainly proud of herself but even more excited that she got a hug from Tomlinson. She eventually was eliminated in the Semifinals and later went on to audition for American Idol.

8 Nightbirde

Season 16 (2021)

When she took the stage, 30-year-old singer Nightbirde was battling cancer in her lungs, spine and liver. She explained her health situation to the judges and the audience, saying "It's important that everyone knows I'm so much more than the bad things that have happened to me." The inspiring quote was just the beginning of a remarkable night for her.

Nightbirde proceeded to perform "It's OK", an original song she wrote about the experiences of the past year of her life. Everyone in the building was moved by the emotional performance. However, it was Simon Cowell who seemed to be the most profoundly affected by the song, as he told Nightbirde that her voice was "stunning" before hitting the Golden Buzzer. Nightbirde dropped to her knees as the confetti rained down upon her. While the performance automatically advanced her in the competition, she had to drop out due to her health. Sadly, Nightbirde passed away in 2022, and Cowell has said she was his favorite Golden Buzzer Act ever.

7 Detroit Youth Choir

Season 14 (2019)

Image via NBC

The Detroit Youth Choir is part of a non-profit organization that teaches music, dance and theatrical arts to kids and teens. Dressed in bow-ties and sweaters, the massive group took the stage with their choir director. What began as a slow, somewhat traditional choir version of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Can't Hold Us" was about to take a turn for the unexpected.

Roughly 30 seconds into the performance, the group showed why they are so exceptionally talented, as music kicked in and the kids began rapping and dancing. The judges absolutely loved what they saw. Gabrielle Union got things started by providing glowing feedback. Simon Cowell was up next, but he was interrupted by host Terry Crews. Crews walked onstage and instantly became emotional. He was near tears as he talked about the kids being a representation of himself, "a young kid from Michigan with big dreams." As anticipation built, Crews walked over to the judges' table and emphatically pounded on the Golden Buzzer, sending the kids and their choir director into a frenzy. The Detroit Youth Choir went on to be the runner-ups in the competition. They later appeared on America's Got Talent: All Stars.

6 W.A.F.F.L.E Crew

Season 15 (2020)

Image via NBC

The W.A.F.F.L.E Crew is a group of dancers from New York City. The letters in their name are short for We Are Family Friendly Entertainment. The seven members have known each other for over 10 years. The instantly likable group told the America's Got Talent judges about their mission to give back to their community and show something positive to young people.

The positive vibe continued once the guys started to dance. The absolutely infectious performance had the crowd on its feet. The W.A.F.F.L.E Crew dazzled with great choreography that included spins, flips and even tricks involving sneakers and hats. While all the judges loved the act, Simon Cowell was the one impressed to the point of hitting the Golden Buzzer. It was impossible to not feel good about what these long-time friends achieved together. The W.A.F.F.L.E Crew went on to be eliminated in the Semifinals.

5 Avery Dixon

Season 17 (2022)

IMAGE VIA NBC

Avery Dixon was born prematurely, leading to complications that resulted in his vocal cords not being able to close all the way. He was bullied in school for sounding different, leading him to thoughts of suicide. Dixon remained positive and learned to play the saxophone. Everyone in the room was pulling for him as he stood alone on the America's Got Talent stage. Judge Heidi Klum muttered "Please be good" before Dixon started his performance.

As Dixon began to play Otis Redding's "Try A Little Tenderness", the heart and soul poured out of his saxophone. The entire crowd and all the judges (except Simon Cowell) were on their feet. Dixon's mom stood backstage with host Terry Crews and watched proudly and cried as Cowell heaped praise upon her son. Before any other judges chimed in, Crews came down from the stage and told Dixon he "Touched every human being in the building" and let the bullies know he had his back. For good measure, Crews pounded the Golden Buzzer, joining an emotional Dixon and his mom on stage to celebrate a win for anyone who was ever bullied. Dixon was eventually eliminated in the finals but came back to compete on America's Got Talent: All Stars.

4 Flau'jae

Season 13 (2018)

Image via NBC

When Flau'jae took the stage as a 14-year-old aspiring rapper, she was not only on stage for herself but also for the father she never met. Her dad was also an aspiring rapper, but he was murdered just days prior to signing a record deal before she was born. With an opportunity to show the world her skills, Flau'jae also displayed a heart and strength well beyond her years.

Performing an original, biographical song called "I Can't Lose" with raw emotion, Flau'jae wowed the audience and the judges. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Mel B were enthusiastic with praise for her writing and authenticity. But it was guest judge Chris Hardwick who hit the Golden Buzzer, stating he had "goosebumps" from the performance. Flau'jae dropped to her knees and cried with joy. Hardwick joined her onstage to let her know she was "incredible", and the two shared a big hug. Flau'jae was eliminated in the Quarterfinals and later competed on America's Got Talent: All Stars.

3 Mzansi Youth Choir

Season 18 (2023)

Image via NBC

The Mzansi Youth Choir is a group of young singers from Soweto, South Africa. It was immediately cool to see that America's Got Talent had impacted people in other countries. But just how much of an impact was not immediately evident. These young performers didn't just dream about being on the show, they were inspired by a former contestant.

Once the Mzansi Youth Choir began performing, the judges began to look at each other, slowly realizing they were hearing something familiar. The choir was performing a new version of "It's OK", originally sang on the show by the late Nightbirde. All the judges are clearly moved by the harmony and simple, yet elegant choreography. After the performance, one of the choir members described the song as a "pillar of strength" for them and talked about the inspiration provided by both Nightbirde. Simon Cowell was particularly touched by the performance. He cried and called the tribute "breathtaking." The audience was feeling it too and began chanting "Golden Buzzer!" The judges conferred and then announced for the first time ever, that they were pressing the Golden Buzzer on the audience's behalf. Infectious joy ensued on stage. The Mzansi Youth Choir had a nice run in the competition before being eliminated in the Finals.

2 Mandy Harvey

Season 12 (2017)

Image via NBC

When Mandy Harvey was growing up she dreamed of a career in music, but after a connective tissue disorder led to a loss of hearing at age 18, those dreams no longer seemed possible. However, with her father's encouragement, Mandy persevered. She eventually learned to sing again through muscle memory, visual tuners and trusting her pitch.

Once she took the stage, Harvey removed her shoes. As Howie Mandel correctly pointed out, she did that to feel the vibrations of the music through her feet. Harvey sang an original song called "Try" that was about her resilience. Many audience members were brought to tears. Simon Cowell said it was "one of the most amazing things he has seen or heard" and hit the Golden Buzzer. A hug from her dad capped off the incredible moment. Harvey continued to impress the judges and America, before eventually losing in the Finals. She came back to compete on America's Got Talent: All Stars.

1 Kodi Lee

Season 14 (2019)

Kodi Lee is about as amazing a person as there is. Born blind and with autism, Lee is one of the few people in the world who have an audio photographic memory. This gives him the ability to remember music after hearing it just once. Led onstage by his mom, the 22-year-old Lee was about to embark on a life-altering moment, one that the judges and the people watching in the crowd and at home would never forget.

Lee sat down at a piano and proceeded to deliver a hauntingly soulful version of Donny Hathaway's "A Song For You" that was beyond expectations for almost any performer. Everyone was amazed and inspired. Gabrielle Union was the judge that hit the Golden Buzzer, bringing Lee to tears as he was surrounded by his family. Lee rode that momentum all the way to the Finals, where he won the entire competition. He returned for America's Got Talent: All Stars and America's Got Talent: Fantasy League (where he received a second Golden Buzzer!)

