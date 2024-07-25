The Big Picture Season 19 of AGT features a new Golden Buzzer twist that sends acts straight to finals.

Season 19 of America’s Got Talent is the season of the Golden Buzzer. Since the start of the season, the Golden Buzzer has quickly become the fifth judge and an important aspect of the show. TV Line reports that host and actor Terry Crews has announced another golden twist before the hiatus, as NBC and Peacock will pivot the schedule for the anticipated Paris Olympics. The Golden Buzzer will be back soon, but in a surprising fashion.

Last night’s two-hour episode marked the end of the auditions, and the best-performing acts, alongside the Golden Buzzer acts, will now return for the semi-finals. During that episode, Crews announced the epic golden buzzer twist that not even Britain's Got Talent, the UK version of the show that Cowell also judges had done before. “For the first time ever in America’s Got Talent history, the Golden Buzzer is about to go live,” Crews announced. “One more from each judge will send acts straight to the finals. This summer, anything can happen.”

The new Golden Buzzer rule has changed the way America’s Got Talent has panned out. With this announcement, this means that more talented acts will be able to get the fast-tracked place in the finals. Each of the four judges - veteran judge Simon Cowell, actress Sofía Vergara, model Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel has another buzzer on top of the two buzzers that they already have that will send four acts straight to the finals, regardless of how the viewers voted.

The Golden Buzzer Changed The Game on ‘AGT’ This Year

For the first time in the show’s history, each judge was given another golden buzzer on top of the one they had. However, Crews still has the single Golden Buzzer. As this season features some of the most peculiar and spectacular talents, this is not surprising. America’s Got Talent is known for its unique talents that shine on the stage and give the audience rewarding viewing experiences.

Cowell pressed the Golden Buzzer for singer Liv Warfield and drone group Sky Elements, whereas Kum pressed the buzzer for singers Richard Goodall and 9-year-old Pranysqa Mishra. Mishra stunned the judges with her cover of Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High”. Crews gave his Golden Buzzer to comedian Learnmore Jonasi.

The recent Golden Buzzers were rewarded to the unique Japanese comedy act Schumacher, who has been performing their act for a decade. Vergara pressed the buzzer as the act was the “most fun they had all week”, her second Golden Buzzer after dance group Legion. A 14-year-old singer Reid Wilson recently stunned the judges with his stunning rendition of “You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore, in which Mandel rewarded him with a Golden Buzzer. Wilson was Mandel’s second Golden Buzzer pick after dance group Brent Street.

Unfortunately for America’s Got Talent fans, the show will not be returning on NBC until August 13, as the Paris Olympics will shortly begin. However, America’s Got Talent can be streamed on Peacock.

