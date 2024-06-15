The Big Picture Portuguese magician Solange Kardinaly wows judges with quick-change act to Madonna's "Material Girl."

America’s Got Talent is running strong right now with its 19th installment of the reality competition series and recently during the third episode, a contestant left the judges stunned! It was basically a Portuguese magician, Solange Kardinaly, who performed a quick-change act with Madonna’s “Material Girl” playing in the background. The act involved Kardinaly changing her clothes multiple times in just a matter of seconds. The whole act was so well-executed, fast, and smooth that it left the judges and audience astonished — leading them to give her a standing ovation by the end of her performance.

This exact performance was first revealed in a sneak-peek video released just before the episode aired on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, and it looked just as stunning back then. Throughout the performance, judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara visibly gasped at Kardinaly’s every move. By the end of it all, the performance prompted the judges to shower the young magician with countless praises for her exceptionally well-delivered and powerful act.

Mandel didn’t hold back his admiration either, going as far as to admit that Kardinaly was the best quick-change artist the judges had ever seen. She went on to receive a resounding yes from all four judges, and with that, got her chance at winning Season 19’s $1 million jackpot. Now, will Kardinaly be able to? While the young lady has been in front of the public eye for a while now and even though she's previously appeared on Greece's Got Talent as well, entertaining acts and talent are coming in on AGT in each episode, so there’s no option but to wait and find out!

America's Got Talent A popular talent show where contestants from all walks of life compete for a chance to win a substantial cash prize and the title of America's most talented performer. Acts include singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other unique talents, all performing in front of a panel of judges and a live audience. Each episode includes auditions, judge deliberations, and audience reactions, leading up to live shows where viewers can vote for their favorites. The series is known for its wide variety of acts, emotional stories, and the exciting journey of discovering new talent. Release Date June 21, 2006 Cast Regis Philbin , Jerry Springer , Nick Cannon , Tyra Banks , Terry Crews , Piers Morgan , David Hasselhoff , Brandy Norwood , Sharon Osbourne , Howie Mandel , Howard Stern , Mel B , heidi klum , Simon Cowell Julianne Hough , Gabrielle Union , Sofia Vergara Main Genre Reality Seasons 18

The Same Episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Featured Multiple Exciting Performances

Out of the fifteen acts featured in Episode 3, there were multiple other interesting performances. One of them featured a British extreme biker Andrei Burton, who began his performance atop his trailer. At first, it seemed to give Cowell a slight scare with his car being parked nearby. However, the biker made his way from the parking lot atop his BMX, all the way to the stage smoothly — all while performing jaw-dropping tricks that kept audience members on the edge of their seats!

Another one was of a Brazilian dancer Bboy Samuka, who lost his leg at a young age but decided to pursue his passion regardless. So this act, in particular, in addition to Kardinaly’s quick-change act, received widespread applause from the audience, and he too secured an easy yes from the judges.

However, the best performance of the night arguably goes to the Argentinian malambo dance group, Legion. The ambitious group of 10 electrified the stage with their synchronized rhythmic movements and complex footwork. Just as the performance was to start, the group’s shoes were set on fire — so you can imagine how the rest of it went. This was the only performance of the night to receive a Golden Buzzer from Vergara, which meant that Legion was the only act to advance directly to the live shows from here.

America’s Got Talent Season 19, Episode 4 is set to air on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, on NBC, and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. Catch up on the rest of the episodes now!

