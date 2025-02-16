With Heidi Klum returning to Project Runway, she had to depart as a judge on America’s Got Talent. With a vacancy in the middle of the judge’s panel, AGT decided to call in an old reliable: Mel B. With a vacancy in the middle of the judge’s panel, AGT decided to call in an old reliable: Mel B. The former Spice Girls star is no stranger to America’s Got Talent, as she was a judge between Seasons 8 and 13. In fact, she even sat beside Heidi Klum during her tenure, joining at the same time.

While Mel B has a wealth of experience as a talent show judge with her endless credits, bringing her back is just a tad boring. At a moment when the series could freshen up the show, Mel B is a “been there, done that” addition. Will she be able to bring in anything new? Mel B has made considerable contributions to the world of entertainment, but America’s Got Talent should have spiced things up. Pun very much intended.

Mel B Had Already Run Her Course