Season 19 of America’s Got Talent had many talented acts bless the stage for America. Unfortunately, not everyone can make it through to the live shows. The reality competition series is due to return on August 13 after the Olympics, and when it does, it will dive straight to the live shows. TV Line reports that only 44 of the many acts that auditioned will go through to the live shows.

This season saw the rules surrounding the Golden Buzzer change. Each judge - Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel - each received two Golden Buzzers. Terry Crews, the host, still only has one. Before the hiatus, it was revealed that the judges get one more Golden Buzzer each to send an act to the finals. This season is definitely the season of the Golden Buzzer.

Nine acts instead of the usual five were guaranteed a spot in the live shows after receiving a Golden Buzzer for their stunning auditions. Cowell pressed the Golden Buzzer for singer Liv Warfield and drone group Sky Elements, so they will be going straight through to the live shows. Klum pressed the buzzer for singers Richard Goodall and 9-year-old Pranysqa Mishra, who stunned the judges with her cover of Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High”. Vergara’s golden Buzzer pick was the Japanese group Schumacher and the dance group Legion. Mandel sent dance group Brent Street and 14-year-old singer Reid Wilson straight to the live shows after impressing him with their auditions. Crews gave his Golden Buzzer to comedian Learnmore Jonasi.

Which Acts Made It Through To The Live Shows On ‘AGT’?

Following their amazing auditions, 35 acts will be joining the nine Golden Buzzer acts in the live shows. Singer Alex Sampson earned a place in the live shows. Other singers and musicians joining him include Ashes & Arrows, Attraction Juniors, Biko’s Manna, Brooke Bailey, Dee Dee Simon, Flewnt and Inkabee, and Journeyy. L6, Maya Neelakantan, Menudo, Nini, Oscar Stembridge, The Reklaws, and Stephanie Rainey are all through to the live shows.

Other extraordinary acts include Young-Min, Tonikaku, Solange Kardinaly, Sebastian and Sonia, Sam Huang, Rhythm and Roni, Sabrina, Phillip Lewis, Los Osos High School, Jonathan Burns, Jelly Boy The Clown, Illya and Anastasiia, and Hyper Kids Africa. Hakuna Matata Acrobats, Bboy Samuka, Ashlee Montague, Arshiya, Erica Rhodes, Kelsey Jane, and AIRFOOTWORKS will compete again in the live shows.

For four lucky contestants, they will go straight through to the final if they receive the coveted Golden Buzzer. For others, the live shows may be the last time they will grace the America’s Got Talent stage. As the Olympics is nearing its end, it is crunch time for the 44 remaining acts.

America’s Got Talent will return with its live shows on Tuesday, August 13. Two-hour episodes will air every Tuesday night at 8/7c on NBC. Peacock will stream new episodes the morning after, beginning at 6 a.m. ET.

