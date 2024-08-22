The Big Picture Simon Cowell pressed the Golden Buzzer but Howie Mandel deserved the credit, causing some playful drama.

Pressing the Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent is a huge deal. It tells the performer that their act was so spectacular that it impresses either one or many judges and that their act immediately moves to the next stage. However, in the recent episode, it seems there is drama on who should take credit during one of those moments as two judges fight over who was the one who truly pressed it.

During the second Quarterfinals, the Japanese acrobatic group, AIRFOOTWORKS performed their act to Ed Sheeran's "Celestial." During their audition, they impressed the judges and made it to the next round without the golden buzzer.

This next act was their next chance to impress them, or they had to leave the show. Fortunately, their work paid off, so much so that Simon Cowell pressed the Golden Buzzer. In the midst of the on-stage celebration there was some drama as Howie Mandel was given the Golden Buzzer during this week's performances. Unfortunately, Cowell wanted to take credit, and he was also aware of what he'd done, by jokingly saying that he was "about to get himself fired." Eventually, it was agreed that Mandel got the credit for that Golden Buzzer moment and that Cowell stole it from him. He even told the Syco founder to "keep his hands off his buzzer."

AIRFOOTWORKS is a Japanese group which consists of four members - Takashi Jonishi, Ryo Honta, Nao Uochi, and Kou Koga. What makes this group special is that they're mentored by Season 8 winner and America's Got Talent: The Champions contestant, Kenichi Ebina. The group's act consisted of dance mixed with synchronized aerobatics. They auditioned for season 19 with the song “Where Are U Now” by Justin Bieber, which received all 4 'yes' from the judges.

The group performed at quarterfinals after America's Got Talent's short broadcasting break due to the Olympics. Their act focuses more on their impressive acrobatic technique, as well as showcasing their dance in their latest performance, which mesmerized the judges and the audience. The moment the Golden Buzzer was pressed, not only were they immediately sent to the finals, but all of them celebrated on stage, along with the judges, Jonishi said on stage that he'd "dreamed all the time for this moment."

Season 19 of America's Got Talent airs every Tuesday on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock.

