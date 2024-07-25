The Big Picture AGT ended auditions with unique acts and Guinness record attempts, including underwear on head record.

America’s Got Talent audition process came to an end last night, but not before more spectacular and crazy acts took to the stage to impress the judges. Hosted by Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent had some of the most stunning and peculiar performances, with many acts earring the coveted Golden Buzzer. Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel all returned for the 19th Season of the reality series, and they also witnessed a weird Guinness World Record being broken by an act.

As the audition process came to a close, act Nick Manning entered the stage with a goal. He explained to the judges that he intended to break a world record as an act - the record for the most underpants pulled in 30 seconds. The America’s Got Talent stage is no stranger to weird acts and talents, even talents that intend to break the Guinness World Record, so Manning’s talent should not come as a surprise.

Unfortunately for Manning, he did not succeed in his mission. However, he was not the one to give up. He also got the audience to help him with a new record, which was weirder than the first.

Another Guinness World Record Has Been Broken, This Time on ‘AGT’

As Manning did not successfully break the Guinness World Record for the most underpants pulled in 30 seconds, he came prepared with a new record. He passed thousands of underpants to the audience in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people gathered in one place wearing underwear on their heads. Even Cowell, considered one of the strictest judges in reality TV history, joined in.

It was good news for Manning, as he successfully broke the world record with the most people gathered in one place wearing underwear on their heads. However, it was a bittersweet night for him, as he received four nos from the judges. Even though he accomplished his goal, he didn’t break his own original record. Plus, it is not a real talent.

Manning was not the only standout act on the final round of auditions of America’s Got Talent. Singer Brooke Bailey stunned with her cover of “Ain’t No Way” by Aretha Franklin. Another singer, 9-year-old Journeyy, also wows the judges with his original song “Paradise”. Dentist turned aerialist Kelsey Jane performed “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, earning accolades from the judges.

As the two-hour broadcast ended, Crews announced that the Golden Buzzer would return as the live finals approached. Each judge now has another Golden Buzzer to send an act to the finals, on top of the two Golden Buzzers that they all each have. Unfortunately, the show is now on a hiatus until August 13, as the Paris Olympics is set to air.

You can stream all episodes of America’s Got Talent on Peacock.

