The Big Picture Judges disagreed on Prajapat's act, with Cowell questioning the uniqueness.

14-year-old Reid Wilson's impressive singing led Mandel to use the Golden Buzzer.

AGT season 19 is filled with unforgettable auditions; catch all episodes on Peacock.

Given the nature of the reality competition show, it is no surprise that the America's Got Talent judges sometimes don't share the same opinion. However, it is much more surprising when these disagreements are voiced, with one act in particular in the most recent episode of the talent show sending Simon Cowell back to his dastardly roots. Praveen Prajapat, hailing all the way from Rajasthan, India, burst onto the AGT stage and immediately caught the audience's attention. What unfolded, after admitting to having trained for several hours per day for ten whole years before this audition, was nothing short of spectacular.

Prajapat stacked four glasses of water and a ceramic pot on his head, before standing on one leg, hopping, and even dancing. This left everyone in the audition room agasp... well, almost everyone. With Heidi Klum declaring the act "super exciting", Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara gushed over just how unique the audition was. However, Cowell wasn't as impressed, saying, "OK, well, look, I thought it was pretty amazing. I'm just wondering what would you do next?" Despite being reassured by the auditionee that there were levels to his act still to be realized, Cowell had made his mind up and said "no". This sparked outrage amongst the other judges, who protested Cowell's judgment before using their combined power to still send Prajapat through.

This Week's Episode Also Had Another Jaw-Dropping Performance

If you're more of a traditionalist and, like Cowell, don't find a balancing act particularly exciting, this week's episode had another awe-inspiring performance to keep you entertained. Alabama native Reid Wilson, who is just 14 years old, took to the stage to dazzle the judges with his voice. With his rendition of Lesley Gore's 1963 song "You Don't Own Me", Gore subverted all expectations with a powerful performance that juxtaposed his shy initial demeanor.

The audition was so strong that Mandel was moved to reach for his Golden Buzzer, saying, "Your sound and who you are is nothing close to what I was expecting." This comes in light of the new rule for this season in which judges get an extra Golden Buzzer, changing the format to see even more special confetti-raining moments for wannabe stars. So far, this has created plenty of unforgettable auditions, perhaps more than any normal year, with this season of AGT already considered to be one of the best.

Praveen Prajapat's remarkable balancing act left the judges in disagreement. You can catch up on all episodes of America's Got Talent right now on Peacock.

