The Big Picture 9-year-old Pranysqa Mishra wows America's Got Talent with her Tina Turner cover.

Mishra's audition leaves the judges in awe, leading to Heidi Klum using the Golden Buzzer.

Young singers consistently impress on AGT, with memorable auditions like Evie Clair's emotional performance in Season 12.

Season 19 of America's Got Talent goes from strength to strength, with the most recent July 2 episode of the reality competition series showcasing one of the best, and youngest, auditions of the series. 9-year-old Pranysqa Mishra instantly captured the hearts of the audience, with her shy, adorable charm making it impossible to not want her to succeed. Then, she sang, and the rest is history. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, the pint-sized performer belted her rendition of Tina Turner’s "River Deep Mountain High" seemingly without a care in the world.

Having sung since she was 4 years old, although that was still five years in her past, Mishra's talent was clear from the very start, with the America's Got Talent stage likely to help her on the way to an inevitable career in music. Turner is one of her favorite artists, with that love for the song bursting out of her vocals and into the ears of the audience. Mishra's audition was so beautiful that she left the judges in awe, with it feeling almost inevitable that a Golden Buzzer was on its way. That's where Heidi Klum stepped in, smashing the iconic button and sending gold confetti raining down on the stage, creating a memory Mishra and her family will never forget.

Talented Young Singers Are a Staple of 'America's Got Talent'

​​​It will never fail to blow audiences away when a young singer takes to the stage on AGT and produces a powerhouse performance. However, that isn't to say it hasn't happened many times, with one such audition, perhaps one of the show's best, occurring in Season 12. Taking to the stage was a shy 13-year-old named Evie Clair, whose emotional rendition of Christina Perri's "Arms" still sends shivers down the spine to this day.

Not only was Clair immensely talented, but she was also incredibly brave, with the inspiration for her performance coming from her father's struggle with Stage 4 cancer. Clair admitted she wanted to honor her father with the performance in a moment that will forever be very emotional. There wasn't a dry eye left in the house after Clair finished her audition, with her tribute to her dad sending her on a road to that year's final. Truly, Clair's audition is one of the most tearjerking in the show's illustrious history.

9-year-old Pranysqa Mishra left judges speechless and Heidi Klum reaching for the Golden Buzzer on the most recent episode of America's Got Talent. You can catch up with all the episodes in Season 19 right now on Peacock.

America's Got Talent A popular talent show where contestants from all walks of life compete for a chance to win a substantial cash prize and the title of America's most talented performer. Acts include singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other unique talents, all performing in front of a panel of judges and a live audience. Each episode includes auditions, judge deliberations, and audience reactions, leading up to live shows where viewers can vote for their favorites. The series is known for its wide variety of acts, emotional stories, and the exciting journey of discovering new talent. Release Date June 21, 2006 Cast Regis Philbin , Jerry Springer , Nick Cannon , Tyra Banks , Terry Crews , Piers Morgan , David Hasselhoff , Brandy Norwood , Sharon Osbourne , Howie Mandel , Howard Stern , Mel B , heidi klum , Simon Cowell Julianne Hough , Gabrielle Union , Sofia Vergara Main Genre Reality Seasons 18 Creator(s) Ken Warwick Expand

Watch on Peacock