America's go-to talent show will be back shortly, and viewers will be surprised to know that each judge will be able to hit the golden buzzer twice. America's Got Talent, a televised competition that allows anyone to showcase a talent they have (no matter how odd it may be), returns for Season 19, and Simon Cowell is excited about this change to the long-running show, even hinting that the first two days had him and other judges with "more Golden Buzzers than we’ve ever used". This season will have Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel sitting alongside Cowell as they witness several contestants' unique abilities during the audition round, followed up by a series of live shows in which one competitor will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win $1 million. Terry Crews will return to his hosting duties, after being a regular on the program since 2019.

With nine Golden Buzzers up for grabs and many performances that will surely leave audiences and judges impressed, here is where and where you'll get to watch the competition on TV and through streaming.

When Is 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Premiering on TV?

The talent competition will be back on air as of tonight, May 28, 2024. Like previous years, the show will begin on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Will 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Be Available to Stream?

If you aren't able to watch the season premiere tonight, rest assured, because the episode will be available to stream afterward. There are a few options for where you can catch up on the reality show after new episodes air on TV. If you prefer watching it online, NBC.com is the best way to watch the judges evaluate the talented competitors and pick and choose who will remain in the competition. There is also the option of watching the show via the NBC app on your mobile device.

Peacock is an official partner with NBC, meaning that new episodes of America's Got Talent Season 19 will be on the streaming platform on Wednesdays, one day after they air on TV. For those who aren't subscribed to the streamer, there are two plans to consider when subscribing to Peacock.

Plan What is included? Price Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $6 per month/ $60 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $12 a month / $120 a year

Watch the Trailer for 'America's Got Talent' Season 19

The official trailer for this season came out earlier this month, and it features a number of singers, dancers, acrobats, and unexpected talents hitting the stage, hoping to go home with the $1 million dollar prize. According to the judges' reactions, some performances will make audiences gasp, close their eyes, and become amazed by one of the youngest acts to join the lineup. Starting tonight, viewers will finally catch a glimpse at what will be in store for upcoming episodes and maybe witness the first Golden Buzzer of the season.

What's the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Episode Schedule?

The show will commence its audition round this week and continue on all throughout the summer. Then, it will have a brief hiatus before it returns for the live shows' round, in which new episodes will come out twice a week. Below is the official episode schedule for America's Got Talent Season 19, including both the dates for the auditions and the live shows.

Auditions

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 May 28, 2024 Episode 2 June 4, 2024 Episode 3 June 11, 2024 Episode 4 June 18, 2024 Episode 5 June 25, 2024 Episode 6 July 2, 2024 Episode 7 July 9, 2024 Episode 8 July 16, 2024 Episode 9 July 23, 2024

Live Shows

Episode # Release Date Episode 10 August 13, 2024 Episode 11 August 14, 2024 Episode 12 August 20, 2024 Episode 13 August 21, 2024 Episode 14 August 27, 2024 Episode 16 August 28, 2024 Episode 17 September 3, 2024 Episode 18 September 4, 2024 Episode 19 September 10, 2024 Episode 20 September 11, 2024 Episode 21 September 17, 2024 Episode 22 September 18, 2024

