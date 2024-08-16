The Big Picture Ashes & Arrows, Richard Goodall, and Roni Sagi & Rhythm advance to semi-finals after audience vote.

Hakuna Matata Acrobats from Tanzania earns Sofia Vergara's golden buzzer, secures spot in final.

Three semi-final acts perform live on September 10, with grand prize of $1 million at stake.

Following the brilliant first round of the live quarter-finals on Tuesday night after a painful hiatus, many found it difficult to say for certain who was heading through to the semi-finals. Now, following the results show on Wednesday, the four lucky acts have been revealed, with another seven sadly going home. Host Terry Crews officially revealed that Ashes & Arrows, Richard Goodall, and Roni Sagi & Rhythm won the hearts and votes of the nation and will be heading through to the semis, with Hakuna Matata Acrobats earning Sofia Vergara's golden buzzer, which sends them straight through to the final. The seven that sadly did not make it are:

Arshiya

Attraction Juniors

Flewnt and Inkabee

Hypers Kids Africa

Liv Warfield

Los Osos High School

Phillip Lewis

The three semi-final acts will perform live on Tuesday, September 10, in the hope of winning a spot alongside Hakuna Matata Acrobats in the 12-act final. Only one act can win Season 19 and get their hands on the eye-watering $1 million grand prize. The second quarter-final will air next Tuesday, August 20, at 8/7c, with the results show airing the next day, on Wednesday, August 21, at 8/7c.

'Hakuna Matata Acrobats' More Than Deserved Their Golden Buzzer

Hailing all the way from Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, Hakuna Matata Acrobats had already impressed upon their AGT audition, with their quarter-final performance managing to take things up a notch. The eye-popping acrobats left jaws dropped and viewers stunned as they defied death on the hunt for a spot in the next round. Unbeknownst to them, they had impressed Vergara enough to prompt her to smash the golden buzzer, leaving confetti raining and their dreams of winning one step closer to reality.

As the group finished their performance, the room and the judges were quick to their feet, with Simon Cowell in particular sticking both his thumbs up in congratulations. The judge then called it "one of the most difficult, dangerous acts we've seen on a live show," before adding, "It felt to me like you've arrived." Howie Mandel showed his appreciation by claiming that not many people realize just how amazing their act is. Heidi Klum claimed that the acrobats held her attention "from the very beginning to the very end", which then led to the life-changing golden moment. After calling it one of the most ambitious acts she's ever seen on AGT, Vergara praised the quartet for upping their game from their audition, before pressing the golden buzzer and making history.

