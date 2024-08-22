The Big Picture Alex Sampson, Sky Elements, & Young Min secured enough votes to advance to the semifinals.

It's official. Following the second round of quarterfinals for this year's season of America's Got Talent, the next four acts to make their way through have been revealed. As has the harsh reality that another seven acts will be sadly going home. After a tense quarterfinal that saw nobody able to guess exactly which way the voting would swing, host Terry Crews revealed that Alex Sampson, Sky Elements, and Young Min secured enough of the nation's votes to send them through to the semifinal. The trio will be joining the mesmerizing AIRFOOTWORKS, who earned the night's golden buzzer and avoided the public vote to go straight through to the finals.

Sampson, a budding young vocalist, melted hearts with his original song, "If You Were My Girl." Sky Elements were back with their impressive drone work, with their unique appeal proving fruitful against some more classic acts. Finally, Young Min proved magic might just be real with a disappearing act that sees him reappear in the next round. These four will be joining the group from last week's quarterfinal in the next round. Of course, glory for some means failure for others, with the acts missing out on the next round including Ashlee Montague, Bboy Samuka, Biko's Biko's, Brooke Bailey, Legión, NiNi, and Schumacher.

Performing to Ed Sheeran's "Celestial", the eye-popping acrobatics of the Japanese quartet blew absolutely everyone away with a performance that somehow topped their incredible audition. As the performance continued, the four repeatedly pushed the bar even higher as they left jaws on the floor with a feat of physical strength that seemed almost impossible. Their place straight through to the finals feels like both a refreshing addition to a future lineup, and a deserved reward for their hours of practice.

As AIRFOOTWORKS finished their performance, the crowd erupted into applause as the four judges rose instantly to their feet. As the crowd calmed and Terry called for Simon Cowell's opinion, the head judge seemed to have mischief on his mind. He replied, "I am just about to get myself fired," before reaching over for the golden buzzer. However, at the very same time, Howie Mandel also appeared to hit the buzzer, with confusion surrounding the sheer joy that greeted the golden confetti showering over AIRFOOTWORKS' heads. The controversy surrounds the fact that each judge gets their turn at the buzzer per episode, with this supposed to be Mandel's chance. Nevertheless, the outcome is still the same, with AIRFOOTWORKS going through to grab a chance at the $1 million grand prize.

