The latest episode of America's Got Talent features a spectacular performance from a 14-year-old boy that's worthy of the Golden Buzzer. Ried Wilson, a teenage boy from Alabama, went on stage and took advantage of the two minutes that he was given, and managed to impress the judges. There have been a handful of golden buzzer moments that occurred in season 19, and this one just received a standing ovation from audiences.

Wilson performed on stage "You Don't Own Me" by Lesley Gore. Before his performance, he shared in his introduction video that he was self-taught when he was little but took it seriously as he grew older. He also shared that he's mostly been singing during family gatherings and hopes to become the "next big superstar." He also admitted that him being the middle child leads to him being slightly forgotten or ignored, and hopes that his audition would turn things around.

Reid Wilson Earns Golden Buzzer On AGT

Fortunately, Wilson's performance amazed the judges, many of whom believed that he was amazing and loved his stage presence, even if he was nervous. Simon Cowell commented that it wasn't something that he was expecting and there were moments where he closed his eyes just so he could focus on his voice. When asked about an artist who inspired him, Wilson replied "Aretha Franklin". When Howie Mandel shared his thoughts on the teenager's performance, he explained how he was surprised when he saw Wilson being able to perform something amazing despite being nervous. He then made Wilson's dreams come true as he stood up and pressed the golden buzzer.

There have been numerous Golden Buzzer moments that occurred throughout America's Got Talent's history and this year is no different. One recent moment was from a 9-year-old girl who performed Tina Turner's "River Deep Mountain High." Her performance caught the attention of the judges, especially Heidi Klum, who decided to press the button. So far, it seems like all the judges and Terry Crews pressed the golden buzzer at least once, and it's not just for singing acts. Some were for dance performances, comedy, and, according to NBC, a drone light show.

There are still more auditions left to go before the live acts, so only time will tell if more lucky contestants will have their dreams come true. America's Got Talent season 19 airs on NBC every Tuesday and is available to stream on Peacock.

