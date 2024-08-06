Sure, we all love the Olympics. The drama, the passion, the competition - the Olympics is a marvelous display of human ability, and the will to win that can ignite a fire inside us all. Alas, the Olympics' arrival has halted another favorite US competition, with that same will to win and drive for perfection being displayed in often more peculiar ways. America's Got Talent Season 19 has thus far been a wild ride of eclectic auditions and mesmerizing moments in a season that has also changed the format in a small but game-changing way. With golden buzzers now handed out like candy, more eye-popping acts have been given a one-way ticket to the live shows.

However, the wait for the live shows, thanks to the aforementioned global sporting event, has been put on hold, with many expecting to tune into AGT on Tuesday, July 30, and instead being met by gold medals instead of golden buzzers. Nevertheless, the show was always going to go on, seemingly one of Simon Cowell's mantras, with AGT ready to return with the live portion of the 19th season that promises plenty of fireworks, surprises, and some customary tears. So, with that in mind, here is a look at exactly where you can watch and stream the return of America's Got Talent Season 19.

When is 'America's Got Talent' Back?

Officially, after a four-week hiatus, America's Got Talent Season 19 returns on Tuesday, August 13, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. AGT isn't the only major reality competition series to return around this date, with the hotly anticipated first outing of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All-Stars scheduled to arrive on Paramount+ on August 16.

Is 'America's Got Talent' Available to Watch on TV?

Yes! Just like the rest of the season, you will be able to catch the rest of America's Got Talent live on NBC, with this just one of many incredible shows in NBC's catalog.

Will 'America's Got Talent' Be on Streaming?

Once again, as NBC's official streaming partner, all episodes of America's Got Talent Season 19 will be available to stream the very next day on Peacock, joining the streamer's eye-catching list of other content currently available. All episodes from the season so far, as well as previous seasons of AGT, are available to stream now on Peacock.

Peacock Subscription Plans

For those without a subscription who will need one in time for the exciting live portion of AGT's 19th Season, here is a handy breakdown of Peacock's subscription plans:

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $6 per month/ $60 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $12 a month / $120 a year

Can You Stream 'America's Got Talent' Without Peacock?

Although Peacock may be the easiest way to stream America's biggest talent show, there are still other options for those who can't use the streamer. Online, you can check out episodes via NBC.com, or, alternatively, you can watch episodes on the NBC app on mobile or tablet.

Watch the Trailer For 'America's Got Talent' Season 19

The official trailer for AGT Season 19, available above, gives a glimpse of the eye-catching array of talent from this year's auditions to those who are yet to catch an episode. So good were the auditions that it was decided that each judge would be given an extra golden buzzer, with many of the best acts of this year deserving of the raining confetti. With perhaps the most stacked live shows we have ever seen incoming, with many auditionees that have already become beloved names, it seems as if the best of Season 19 is yet to come. Here's a reminder of all the acts that made it through their auditions and which of them were receivers of the coveted golden buzzer:

Airfootworks

Ashes & Arrows

Attraction Juniors

Brooke Bailey

Balloon Taro

Aleksandr Batuev

Bboy Nana

Black Peppers

Biko's Manna

Boss Baby Brody

Brent Street (Howie's Golden Buzzer winner)

(Howie's Golden Buzzer winner) Jonathan Burns

Andrei Burton

Bao Cuong

DaksDominoes

Jo De Rijck

Baby Dev

Espiritu

Flewnt & Inkabee

Forest of Haunts

Richard Goodall (Heidi's Golden Buzzer winner)

(Heidi's Golden Buzzer winner) Hakuna Matata Acrobats

Helen the Foot Juggler

Sam Huang

Hypers Kids Africa

Insane Shane

Jabu and Cornelio

Kelsey Jane

Jelly Boy the Clown

Jerusalem Youth Chorus

Jollux

Journeyy

Learnmore Jonasi (Terry's Golden Buzzer winner)

(Terry's Golden Buzzer winner) Solange Kardinaly

L6

Legion (Sofia's Golden Buzzer winner)

(Sofia's Golden Buzzer winner) Sophie Lennon

Philip Lewis

Los Osos High School

Mervin Mayo

Menudo

Corky Miller

Pranysqa Mishra (Heidi's Golden Buzzer winner)

(Heidi's Golden Buzzer winner) Ashlee Montauge

Nasty

Maya Neelakantan

NiNi

Alejandro Licea Pellon

Praveen Prajapat

Prilepin Quartet

Stephanie Rainey

The Reklaws

Dian Rene

Erica Rhodes

Reyna Roberts

Sabrina

Roni Sagi & Rhythm

Alex Sampson

SBoy Samuka

Mia Soleil Sanchez

Sebastian & Sonia

Schumacher (Sofia's Golden Buzzer winner)

(Sofia's Golden Buzzer winner) Arshiya Sharma

DeeDee Simon

Daniel Simu

Sky Element (Simon's Golden Buzzer winner)

(Simon's Golden Buzzer winner) Oscar Stembridge

Illya & Anastasiia Strakhov

Super Silva Jr.

B. Thompson

Tonikaku

TT Brothers

Haley Viloria

Liv Warfield (Simon's Golden Buzzer winner)

(Simon's Golden Buzzer winner) Chrisyius Whitehead

Reid Wilson (Howie's Golden Buzzer winner)

(Howie's Golden Buzzer winner) XPogo

Young-Min

What is the Episode Schedule For 'America's Got Talent' Season 19?

Here's a look at the episode schedule for the upcoming live shows: