Sure, we all love the Olympics. The drama, the passion, the competition - the Olympics is a marvelous display of human ability, and the will to win that can ignite a fire inside us all. Alas, the Olympics' arrival has halted another favorite US competition, with that same will to win and drive for perfection being displayed in often more peculiar ways. America's Got Talent Season 19 has thus far been a wild ride of eclectic auditions and mesmerizing moments in a season that has also changed the format in a small but game-changing way. With golden buzzers now handed out like candy, more eye-popping acts have been given a one-way ticket to the live shows.
However, the wait for the live shows, thanks to the aforementioned global sporting event, has been put on hold, with many expecting to tune into AGT on Tuesday, July 30, and instead being met by gold medals instead of golden buzzers. Nevertheless, the show was always going to go on, seemingly one of Simon Cowell's mantras, with AGT ready to return with the live portion of the 19th season that promises plenty of fireworks, surprises, and some customary tears. So, with that in mind, here is a look at exactly where you can watch and stream the return of America's Got Talent Season 19.
When is 'America's Got Talent' Back?
Officially, after a four-week hiatus, America's Got Talent Season 19 returns on Tuesday, August 13, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. AGT isn't the only major reality competition series to return around this date, with the hotly anticipated first outing of RuPaul's Drag Race Global All-Stars scheduled to arrive on Paramount+ on August 16.
Is 'America's Got Talent' Available to Watch on TV?
Yes! Just like the rest of the season, you will be able to catch the rest of America's Got Talent live on NBC, with this just one of many incredible shows in NBC's catalog.
Will 'America's Got Talent' Be on Streaming?
Once again, as NBC's official streaming partner, all episodes of America's Got Talent Season 19 will be available to stream the very next day on Peacock, joining the streamer's eye-catching list of other content currently available. All episodes from the season so far, as well as previous seasons of AGT, are available to stream now on Peacock.
Peacock Subscription Plans
For those without a subscription who will need one in time for the exciting live portion of AGT's 19th Season, here is a handy breakdown of Peacock's subscription plans:
|
Subscription:
|
Inclusions:
|
Price:
|
Peacock Premium
|
|
$6 per month/ $60 a year
|
Peacock Premium Plus
|
|
$12 a month / $120 a year
Can You Stream 'America's Got Talent' Without Peacock?
Although Peacock may be the easiest way to stream America's biggest talent show, there are still other options for those who can't use the streamer. Online, you can check out episodes via NBC.com, or, alternatively, you can watch episodes on the NBC app on mobile or tablet.
Watch the Trailer For 'America's Got Talent' Season 19
The official trailer for AGT Season 19, available above, gives a glimpse of the eye-catching array of talent from this year's auditions to those who are yet to catch an episode. So good were the auditions that it was decided that each judge would be given an extra golden buzzer, with many of the best acts of this year deserving of the raining confetti. With perhaps the most stacked live shows we have ever seen incoming, with many auditionees that have already become beloved names, it seems as if the best of Season 19 is yet to come. Here's a reminder of all the acts that made it through their auditions and which of them were receivers of the coveted golden buzzer:
What is the Episode Schedule For 'America's Got Talent' Season 19?
Here's a look at the episode schedule for the upcoming live shows:
|
Episode:
|
Episode Title:
|
Release Date:
|
Episode 10
|
"Quarter Finals 1"
|
August 13, 2024
|
Episode 11
|
"Quarter Finals 1 - Results"
|
August 14, 2024
|
Episode 12
|
"Quarter Finals 2"
|
August 20, 2024
|
Episode 13
|
"Quarter Finals 2 - Results"
|
August 21, 2024
|
Episode 14
|
"Quarter Finals 3"
|
August 27, 2024
|
Episode 16
|
"Quarter Finals 3 - Results"
|
August 28, 2024
|
Episode 17
|
"Quarter Finals 4"
|
September 3, 2024
|
Episode 18
|
"Quarter Finals 4 - Results"
|
September 4, 2024
|
Episode 19
|
"Semi-Finals 1"
|
September 10, 2024
|
Episode 20
|
"Semi-Finals 1 - Results"
|
September 11, 2024
|
Episode 21
|
"Semi-Finals 2"
|
September 17, 2024
|
Episode 22
|
"Semi-Finals 2 - Results"
|
September 18, 2024
|
Episode 23
|
"Final"
|
September 24, 2024