Richard Goodall, a janitor from Terre Haute, Indiana, has shot to fame thanks to his stunning performances on this year's America's Got Talent Season 19. Now, in an interview with TVInsider, he has humbly spoken about just how much the reality competition show has changed his life. After jokingly admitting he can no longer walk through Walmart, Goodall sincerely remarked, "My life has changed knowing I have inspired people to take small chances," with the singer noting he hopes to inspire others into, "Taking small chances. Kindness and love above all."

The impact Goodall has left in just two performances thus far has been well-documented, with many taking to social media to declare just how emotionally moving and powerful his silky vocals have been. In response to this, and in reference to how it feels knowing just how big of an impact his gift is having, Goodall said, "It makes me feel good. Meaning, I never dreamed that me, and my job, and me singing to the kids would impact the world the way it has." Such has been the outpouring of love for the unlikely star that fans from far and wide have made the trip to make their joy for Goodall known. "I’ve had people drive from Michigan to meet me. One of the students made a drawing of me that looked great. All of this is so surreal to me."

Richard Goodall's Latest Performance Was Highly Praised

After treating audiences to a special rendition of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" in his audition, Goodall stepped things up a notch for the quarterfinal, with his gorgeous version of Michael Bolton's "How Am I Supposed To Live Without You". To hear those tender words sung by someone with such invaluable life experience made for a delicious auditory treat, one that, upon finishing, brought the entire room to their feet as they stood, applauded, and wiped tears from their cheeks.

The judges were just as enthusiastic about Goodall's performance, with Heidi Klum noting just how much of a "soft spot" she had for Goodall, Simon Cowell calling him "one of the most memorable contestants we've had for a long, long time", and Howie Mandel simply saying, "We love you, you're adorable." With the Tuesday quarterfinal slots changed to a Wednesday as of the semifinals, viewers had to wait an extra day to finally hear Goodall perform again, although it will almost certainly be worth the way.

Richard Goodall has opened up on how AGT Season 19 has changed his life. The first of the live semifinals begins Wednesday, September 11, 2024. You can catch up on all the current season on Peacock.

