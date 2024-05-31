The Big Picture Season 19 of AGT features unique acts like contortionist Arishya, impressing judges and audience alike with her terrifying routine.

This season, each AGT judge now has the opportunity to give two Golden Buzzers, indicating high hopes for undiscovered talent.

From singers to dancers, comedians to illusionists, AGT offers a platform for diverse performers to showcase their talent and capture fans' hearts.

America's Got Talent is back! Now in Season 19, the biggest talent show in the country has opened up the stage for another year of diverse performances. From singers to comedians, dancers to illusionists, AGT has given a platform to some of the best untapped talent for fans to fall in love with. Hosted by Terry Crews for his sixth consecutive season, AGT has an esteemed panel of judges that are eager to foster talent throughout the grueling process. This season, it's a panel of familiar faces comprised of Howie Mandel, returning for his fifteenth season, Heidi Klum, returning for her eleventh season, Sofía Vergara, returning for her fifth season, and Simon Cowell, back for his ninth season.

America's Got Talent begins, as always, with a series of live auditions at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. While AGT is back to the status quo, there is one major difference this time around. For the first time in AGT's history, each judge will be given the opportunity to give two Golden Buzzers rather than one. That being said, Terry Crews still can only provide one Golden Buzzer. Judge and executive producer Simon Cowell revealed that they used more Golden Buzzers in the first two days of filming, which he believes is a good sign. So how will that turn out? Tune and see!

America's Got Talent A popular talent show where contestants from all walks of life compete for a chance to win a substantial cash prize and the title of America's most talented performer. Acts include singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other unique talents, all performing in front of a panel of judges and a live audience. Each episode includes auditions, judge deliberations, and audience reactions, leading up to live shows where viewers can vote for their favorites. The series is known for its wide variety of acts, emotional stories, and the exciting journey of discovering new talent. Release Date June 21, 2006 Cast Regis Philbin , Jerry Springer , Nick Cannon , Tyra Banks , Terry Crews , Piers Morgan , David Hasselhoff , Brandy Norwood , Sharon Osbourne , Howie Mandel , Howard Stern , Mel B , heidi klum , Simon Cowell Julianne Hough , Gabrielle Union , Sofia Vergara Main Genre Reality Seasons 18 Creator(s) Ken Warwick Expand

Dancer Freaks Out 'AGT' Judges

With Season 19 officially underway, it's time to find out who will follow in the footsteps of Season 18 champion Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane. While the judges make the first decision in the process by approving acts to move forward in the competition, at the end of the day, it's the voting public that has the ultimate decision about who wins. Could it be 13-year-old dancer Arishya?

When she arrives on stage, Arishya reveals she is from India and has arrived in America for the first time to perform on AGT. She looks like a sweet little girl. But that changed quickly! After stating she wanted to reveal a different kind of dance, she left the stage to prepare. When she returned, it was not what anyone expected! Arishya is escorted on stage by the production team via a tiny doll house. And then Arishya came to life. Looking battered down, she showcased her wild routine, displaying herself as an impressive contortionist. The audience was audibly reacting to every bone crack that accompanied the distorted nursery rhyme.

The absolutely terrifying act pushed the envelope, and was rewarded for its shock value. While watching Arishya perform, Simon compared it to The Exorcist. Regardless of the terror in the room, the judges and crowd leaped to their feet. When Howie called it the scariest, most horrific dance recital he'd ever seen, all Arishya could say was "thank you so much." Simon was expecting a Disney routine, but she returned as Linda Blair. He called it unexpected, frightening, and brilliant at the same time. Needless to say, Arishya won Simon over! Billed as one of the best contortionists they have ever seen, Arishya was pushed through to the next round with four yeses from the judges. People watching, don't try this at home!

America's Got Talent Season 19 airs Tuesdays at 8:00pm on NBC. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock