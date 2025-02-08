Fans have continued to speculate about the reason behind German supermodel Heidi Klum's Season 20 exit as a judge on America's Got Talent. Klum has been a beloved staple on the judges' panel of America's favorite talent competition series since 2013. The supermodel only took one year off in that period, exiting in 2019 when she and Spice Girl Mel B were replaced by Dancing with the Stars host Julianne Hough and NAACP Image Award-winning actress Gabrielle Union.

There has been speculation online about Klum's exit since it was announced she would be returning to her hosting duties on the fashion design series Project Runway. Fans of AGT began to worry that with news of a renewed relationship with the fashion competition series, Klum would not be returning to her role as judge in Season 20 of their favorite talent competition. Confusion arose when hopeful AGT fans noticed that Klum was still listed among the upcoming season's judges in an announcement about cancelled LA auditions due to the recent wildfires, which has since been corrected on the official ticketing site. Although it has been confirmed that Klum will be replaced by well-known returning judge Mel B in the upcoming season, the busy supermodel has yet to comment publicly about her departure. Here is everything we know about Klum's exit from AGT.

Heidi Klum's Busy Schedule Speaks for Itself