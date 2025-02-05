The official judges panel for America's Got Talent has been revealed for the 20th season of the show, which premieres on Tuesday, May 27. Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Sofía Vergara will once again be featured on the desk alongside host Terry Crews. However, long-time judge Heidi Klum will not appear for the reality competition's milestone season, leaving the door open for a familiar face to take her spot on the panel. After being absent from the show since 2018, British singer-songwriter Mel B will be making her long-awaited return to AGT.

Mel B Replaces Heidi Klum On 'AGT'

Mel B first began judging on America's Got Talent in 2013 and quickly became one of the most beloved personalities on the show until departing after her sixth season on the program. Despite choosing not to be apart of the main series, the Spice Girls alum did participate in two spinoff seasons of the show, appearing on America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2019 and AGT: Fantasy League last year. During her initial stint on the competition series, one of Mel B's most iconic moments was pressing the Golden Buzzer for ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne Farmer, who went on to win the show in 2017. Season 20 will mark the debut of Mel B and Vergara judging together on the show, but also the first time she will be without Klum on the panel.

Why Is Heidi Klum Leaving AGT?