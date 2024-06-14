The Big Picture Simon Cowell does not like clowns but gave Jelly Boy the thumbs up for his unique sword-swallowing and fire act.

Simon Cowell is known as the no-nonsense judge of a range of reality competitions. From The X Factor to American Idol and on, Cowell may be known for creating bands like One Direction, but he also doesn't seem to let anything phase him. Except for, apparently, clowns. Cowell is currently a judge on America's Got Talent and when Jelly Boy the Clown decided to try his hand at being the best America has to offer, Cowell was not exactly excited to see him.

The minute that Jelly Boy the Clown appeared, Simon Cowell reacted by saying "Oh no, oh no, oh no," before going on to explain to the audience "I don't like clowns. I hate them." Jelly Boy had big dreams for the show, one being that Cowell would like his act (maybe he didn't know that Cowell...hates clowns?) And he told the audience that his parents love America's Got Talent, which was part of his inspiration for trying to audition. "I'm here to show you guys clowning in a different light,"

America's Got Talent A popular talent show where contestants from all walks of life compete for a chance to win a substantial cash prize and the title of America's most talented performer. Acts include singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other unique talents, all performing in front of a panel of judges and a live audience. Each episode includes auditions, judge deliberations, and audience reactions, leading up to live shows where viewers can vote for their favorites. The series is known for its wide variety of acts, emotional stories, and the exciting journey of discovering new talent. Release Date June 21, 2006 Cast Regis Philbin , Jerry Springer , Nick Cannon , Tyra Banks , Terry Crews , Piers Morgan , David Hasselhoff , Brandy Norwood , Sharon Osbourne , Howie Mandel , Howard Stern , Mel B , heidi klum , Simon Cowell Julianne Hough , Gabrielle Union , Sofia Vergara Main Genre Reality Seasons 18 Creator(s) Ken Warwick Expand

Did Jelly Boy Make It Through?

But his act wasn't exactly clowning, as we all know it to be. If you're picturing just a guy with party tricks, that wasn't what Jelly Boy brought to the table at all. Instead, he was swallowing swords and messing with fire. How many clowns can you name who have done that at birthday parties?

Despite Cowell's initial discomfort with a clown on stage, Jelly Boy's act did seem to warm everyone over. He not only got a yes from Cowell (which should make his parents proud) but he also got a yes from Heidi Klum, who said "I'm shocked at myself, but I'm also gonna give you a yes." Cowell and fellow judge Sofia Vergara were both shocked by what Jelly Boy did and even pointed out that he didn't really feel like a clown.

"We normally get this," Cowell said with a foam nose. "That wasn't clowning. That was fantastic." It came down to Howie Mandel and when he called Jelly Boy's stunts "tricks," the clown quickly corrected him, but the sentiment stayed as Mandel said "Very rarely does a clown get four yeses!" Jelly Boy may look like Pennywise the Dancing Clown, but it didn't stop Cowell from appreciating his work, and we're going to see more of Jelly Boy on America's Got Talent as the show progresses! Maybe it'll help Cowell get over his hatred of clowns.