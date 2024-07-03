Simon Cowell came to prominence in America as the savage judge on American Idol. Known for his harsh criticism, he was a dream killer, willing to hear a resounding roar of "boos" when the audience disagreed with his opinions. Even when the show featured terrible artists during the audition round, fans tuned in for how Simon would take down the delusional. As Simon Cowell continued to rise as one of the world's biggest talent program judges, his reputation followed. From American Idol to X-Factor to America's Got Talent, what Simon says became tune-in television. But as kindness became the focal for many American television competition shows, Simon softened up. But that still hasn't denied him the opportunity to slaughter some of AGT contestants' dreams!

America's Got Talent has been one of television's biggest talent programs since 2006. With 19 seasons and four spin-off series, America's Got Talent has featured a rotating roster of judges and hosts that have helped usher in the world's top acts on the American stage. For Season 19, America's Got Talent is hosted by Terry Crews with the judging panel comprised of Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell. Simon Cowell joined the program during Season 11. During his tenure, he has witnessed a plethora of artistry. And well, he would often make his opinions be heard. Here are ten of the most vicious takedowns by Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent.

10 Sweaty Eddie

America's Got Talent Season 18

Sweaty Eddie, also comically referred to as Sweater Edward, was a novelty act that appeared in the audition rounds of America's Got Talent Season 18. The celebrated New York City drag king was shown during their audition using long arms to make a sandwich, dunking those fingers into the condiments. Sweaty Eddie then proceeded to knock over a tower of glasses, all while giggling along.

Sweaty Eddie was not given a positive response from the judges as all four judges, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell all buzzed no, eliminating Sweaty Eddie from moving forward. But it was Simon's reaction to the act that was quite mean. Simon was going through a bout of having no voice, so his facial reactions did the talking. His eyes were bulging out of their sockets as he shook his head in disgust.

9 Oswaldo Colina

America's Got Talent Season 18

While his appearance on the American version of the show was a first, Oswaldo Colina had previously appeared in front of Simon Cowell on the fifteenth season of Britain's Got Talent. After giving him a no on Britain's Got Talent, to see if he can win over Simon, impressing him in the process. In his audition on AGT, Oswaldo performed a literal finger puppet performance where his fingers are dressed in women's clothing as they strut down the runway.

It was a funny and kitschy act that won over Sofía Vergara. The others? They sided with Simon. But it was Simon's statement that turned heads. Simon snickers at him, saying, "You flew all the way here...to do that. I didn't really understand the point." Perhaps there is another Got Talent franchise the Venezuelan can test out next!

8 David Rush

America's Got Talent Season 15, America's Got Talent Season 18

David Rush came onto America's Got Talent as a record breaker, a unique talent that some of the judges questioned as an act that was right for the AGT stage. Despite being noted as a prolific record-breaker, with over 150 Guinness World Record Titles to his name, David had two tries to impress the judges. During Season 15, his record-breaking act consisted of him successfully breaking a world record by tearing the most T-shirts in a minute while wearing them. Why this was a record that needed to be broken, the world may never know. In this audition, he didn't get a pass to move forward, but he shockingly did receive a yes from Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara. But then David returned for Season 18.

This time, he needed a partner to help him in his new record-breaking attempt: fist bumps. He called Howie Mandel to join him on stage for this feat. After beating the Guinness Book of World Records for the number of fist bumps alongside Howie, Simons simply said, "Whoopdidoo. There is no feedback I can give it all." He went on to say that it was not an interesting World record and even called it odd. Two tries for David Rush and the judges are still waiting for something groundbreaking.

7 L6

America's Got Talent Season 19

During America's Got Talent Season 19, America was introduced to the family singing act, L6. Comprised of five siblings and a niece, they arrived on the stage from the Philippines. They have had a lot of success on television in the Philippines, having competed in Pilipinas Got Talent, placing 10th, Asia's Got Talent, and The Voice Generations, being eliminated in the Battle Round. On America's Got Talent, they decided to perform Celine Dion's "All By Myself." Everything seemed to be going fine until a shocking decision was made.

Simon Cowell stopped their performance mid-act, causing them all to get quite emotional. They thought it was the end when he told them to lose the track as he claimed the track was terrible. Even with tears in their eyes, he tells them they have the potential to be a great acapppella group. In the end, Simon's tough love worked out in their favor as L6 returned without a backing track, earning four yeses from the judges. For now, viewers will have to tune in to what happens next to L6.

6 Daniel Emmet

America's Got Talent Season 13

Simon Cowell has a history of stopping acts in the middle of their audition. And sometimes the shock feels like the end. Such is the case for Daniel Emmet during America's Got Talent Season 13. Daniel Emmet was a multilingual opera singer with talent that knew no bounds. For his audition, Daniel sang an original song called "Amante." Well, that was not what Simon wanted to hear. Simon stopped him mid-act and admonished him for not having a second song for him to perform.

Simon tells him that singing that song was just not enough, tasking him to learn a new track and sing it later. The song in question was Il Divo's "Passera." Once again, it was a success as Daniel received glowing reviews from the judges, sending him to the Judges' Cut. In the end, Simon's tough love was what Daniel Emmet needed as he soared to the finals, ending up missing the Top 5.

5 Evil Hate Monkey

America's Got Talent Season 14

Sometimes Simon just doesn't get it. Or maybe he does, and the act is just too bizarre to be given any more time on stage. For America's Got Talent Season 14, Evil Hate Monkey arrived as a dance act. This was not his first time appearing on the show, having previously appeared in an audition during Season 4 as one half of Trixie and the Monkey.

For his solo performance ten seasons later, Evil Hate Monkey performed a ballet performance to "Pizzicato." His act was a bit out there as he was seen taking off his tutu and putting it over his head. Overall, the judges, Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, and Simon Cowell, were over it. But there was one lone hold out: Julianne Hough. Simon had had enough, that he had to push Julianne's X button before stating, "We've had 14 fantastic years, and now it's over." Thankfully, this act did not end the series, just Simon's hope of finding talent.

4 John Wines

America's Got Talent Season 18

Known as the "Old Grey Guitarist," John Wines was a music teacher at the Bourne Academy in Bournemouth, England. For this audition during Season 18, he amazed both the judges and the America's Got Talent audience with his electric performance of "We Will Rock You" by Queen. Having moved to the semifinals, he performed a rock performance of "Misilou," a song most commonly remembered for its appearance in Pulp Fiction.

Howie Mandel was dazzled, giving him a standing ovation. For Simon Cowell? Well, to the shock of none, he was not feeling John's follow-up performance. Simon buzzed John Wines and simply said, "It just felt strange." Simon did receive some pushback from the other panelists, but Simon's influence won out. John Wines did not receive enough votes and was eliminated in the Semifinal round.

3 Dustin's Dojo

America's Got Talent Season 9, America's Got Talent: All Stars

The beauty of America's Got Talent is the country is filled with so much talent, as loose as that term may be. Someone may be talented in one field and have the skill to marry it with another. Dustin's Dojo was a comedy karate duo who first appeared on Season 9 of America's Got Talent. During their first appearance on the show, the duo broke a record by breaking boards. Though the initial vote was split with two "Nos" from Heidi Klum and Mel B and two yeses from

Howard Stern and Howie Mandel, it was Howard's Golden Buzzer move that superseded the decision.

They would ultimately be eliminated during Judgment Week. Cut to America's Got Talent: All Stars. They took to the stage performing a karate comedy act to "Holding Out for a Hero" by Bonnie Tyler. Howie Mandel was once again mesmerized by the act, but Heidi and Simon Cowell buzzed the act. This was a historic moment as a Golden Buzzer act was later on buzzed. While Simon has gotten a bit soft over the years on America's Got Talent, he did have one fabulous zinger for Dustin's Dojo. After buzzing the act, he stated, "It wasn't karate. It was ka-rappy." How it never made it onto merch, the world may never know.

2 Sethward

Four Seasons starting with America's Got Talent Season 13

Sometimes an act can reinvent themselves and bring something exciting and new to the stage. Sethward certainly knew how to reinvent himself by bringing a plethora of animals to the stage in one of the most-seen acts to ever be seen on America's Got Talent. During Season 13, Sethward received a smattering of boos and jeers from the crowd for his caterpillar-to-butterfly act. With his performance leaning into the realm of comedy, he ended it by accidentally exposing himself through a hole in his tights, resulting in four buzzes. He returned a season later, this time performing as a giraffe. Once again, he was buzzed four times.

He did return dressed as a walrus, but the split vote, including a yes from Simon Cowell, was not enough to send him forward. For Season 16, Sethward finally found success. Well, mostly. He did end up moving forward, but if Simon had total say, he would not have. His performance of Katy Perry's "Peacock" received the buzzer from Simon. To put it bluntly, Simon hated Sethward. So much so that he called it, "Absolutely bloody awful." He even continued by sharing, "Now officially call the show America Does Not Have Talent." For whatever reason, America's Got Talent just simply couldn't get enough of Sethward as he would go on to appear on Season 17 and America's Got Talent: All Stars.

1 Stephanie's Child

America's Got Talent Season 14

What's wrong with being confident? Nothing if you ask drag pop group Stephanie's Child! Auditioning for America's Got Talent Season 14, Stephanie's Child consisted of three New York City drag queens, Rosé, Lagoona Bloo, and Jan Sport. Having performed alongside contestant Chris Weaver during their finale performance on The Voice Season 13, now was this trio's time to shine. Their initial audition was only briefly seen, where Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union, and Julianne Hough sent them through to the Judges' Cut, while Simon Cowell was already stating he was not a fan of their act.

During their second performance, Stephanie's Child performed a medley of Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry" and "Confident." Despite their impressive vocal prowess, Simon just could not stand them. Simon buzzed the act and then responded with "for a reason" when Howie stated that drag queens don't usually sing. Which, of course, is not completely accurate. Simon was so over Stephanie's Child, lamenting, "I couldn't listen to that screaming any longer," referring to Jan's vocal performance. Lagoona clapped back at Simon for his wrong opinion. Even with the audience on their feet, it was not enough to send them to the live shows. The world clearly disagreed with Simon's take as the video of their performance has received one million views on YouTube. It wasn't a complete loss for these three, as Lagoona Bloo is a rising pop star, while Rosè and Jan both appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race, with Jan also competing on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6.

